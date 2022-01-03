Hydropower Generation Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:49:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- Hydropower Generation Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Market Overview:

Global Hydropower Generation Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Hydropower is the most consistent and cost-effective renewable power generation technology where power is obtained from the energy of water moving from higher to lower altitudes. This technology is a proven and price-competitive technology. Hydropower generation has the best efficiencies of conversion of all recognized energy sources. It shows high flexibility, reliability, and variety in project scales and sizes, which gives hydropower the ability to meet large centralized industrial and urban needs as well as decentralized rural needs. Further, the conversion productivity of a hydroelectric power plant mainly depends on the type of water turbine is employed and it can be as high as 95% for large installations. Whereas, smaller plants which has output powers not more than 5 MW may have efficiency range between 80-85%. Increasing electricity consumption, introduction of stringent regulations to minimize carbon emissions and low maintenance cost are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to the study conducted by International Energy Agency (IEA), it has been analyzed that the global electricity consumption has reached 22,015 TWh in 2017, which was earlier approx. 6,799 TWh since 1980. Moreover, growing efforts towards the development of renewable technologies are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, limited availability of reservoirs is the major factor anticipated to hindering the growth of global Hydropower Generation market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Hydropower Generation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the increasing hydropower generation capacity in countries such as India and China along with strict norms to minimize carbon emissions in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

BC Hydro

Hydro-Quebec

Rus Hydro

China Yangtze Power

Agder Energi

Duke Energy Corporation

Georgia Power Company

Ontario Power Generation

Stat Kraft

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Large Hydropower

Small Hydropower

By Application:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Hydropower Generation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

