Aviation Analytics Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast Report

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:49:02 / Comserve Inc. / -- Aviation Analytics Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
Global aviation analytics market is estimated at approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 11.50% over the forecast period (2020-2027). Aviation Analytics offers software and services that assist airports to bring together their information so they can be managed in a organize and complete way by airport management. The growing competitiveness in the aviation industry is inspiring companies to install advanced data analytics to hold their market share on the universal platform. Data analytics is valuable to aviation companies to attain operational profitability and high sales. Analytical solutions, such as profitability analysis, competitive analytics, forecast analysis, reliability analytics and sales analysis, enabled companies to organize, analyze, store, and retrieve huge amounts of data regarding the markets, along with various marketing and operational tasks. Additionally, companies can keep track of customer behavior and preferences to stay ahead of the race and design their subscriptions based on organized analysis. According to Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), FDI inflow in India's air transport sector has reached USD 2.75 billion in the period of April 2000 and March 2020. The government has permitted 100% FDI for the automatic route in regional air transport service, scheduled air transport service, and domestic scheduled passenger airline. Moreover, Aviation industry in India is anticipated to witness USD 4.99 billion investment in by 2024. The Government is proposing to invest USD 1.83 billion for airport infrastructure development as well as aviation navigation services by 2026.Also,according to International Air Transport Association (IATA), approximately 3.8 billion air travellers were recorded in 2016 and it is expected that 7.2 billion passengers would travel in 2035. However, Skilled experts are required to manage aviation analytics, as huge amount of data is generated through these analytics that need to be professionally analyzed. Hence, the lack of skilled experts is one of the prime the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
Click Here to Download Sample Report >>https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111538
The regional analysis of the structured cabling market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period due to existence of various aviation analytics service providers in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increase in aircraft distributions in the region are anticipated to help in the market growth of the aviation analytics marketin the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
IBM Corporation (US)
IFS (Sweden)
Ramco Systems (India)
Rusada (Switzerland)
SAP (Germany)
Swiss Aviation Software (Switzerland)
Lufthansa Technik (Germany)
General Electric (US)
Honeywell International (US)
SAP SE
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By component:
Services
Solutions
By Deployment:
On premise
Cloud
By Business Function:
Finance
Operations
Maintenance & Repair
Others
By Application:
Flight Risk Management
Fuel Management
Rout Management
Others
By end-user:
OEMs
Airlines
Airports
Others
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: >>https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111538
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ROE
APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global aviation analytics market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Aviation analytics market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Aviation analytics market, By component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Aviation analytics market, by end-use application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Aviation analytics market, by vertical application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Aviation analytics market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Aviation analytics market Dynamics
3.1. Aviation analytics market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Aviation analytics market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Aviation analytics market, By component
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Aviation analytics market by component, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Aviation analytics market Estimates & Forecasts By component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Aviation analytics market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Services
5.4.2. Solutions
Chapter 6. Global Aviation analytics market, By deployment
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Aviation analytics market by end use application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Aviation analytics market Estimates & Forecasts by deployment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Aviation analytics market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. On premise
6.4.2. Cloud
Chapter 7. Global Aviation analytics market, By Business Function
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Aviation analytics market by vertical, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Aviation analytics market Estimates & Forecasts by business function 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
7.4. Aviation analytics market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Finance
7.4.2. Operations
7.4.3. Maintenance & Repair
7.4.4. Others
For more information about this report visit: >>aviation analytics Market"
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Aviation Analytics Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast Report appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.