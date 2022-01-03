Grease Market Size, Growth, Trends and Global Segments Analysis Report

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:49:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- Grease Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Market Overview:

Global Grease Market is valued approximately at USD 5.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Grease is formed by the deposition of thickening agent in the liquid lubricant and has various properties including water resistance, lubrication to the moving surface under gravity, pressure, or centrifugal action. Grease is a chemical combination of thickener, oil, and additives that prevents any wear tear loss, contamination, and reduces noise and power consumption. It is highly consumed in various end use industries including power generation, construction, metal production, general manufacturing, automotive, mining, food & beverage and others. Rise in automation in various industries, improved quality of grease and increased demand of metallic soap thickener from the end users are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements in grease and rising manufacturing of automotive will increase the demand of grease. For instance: According to Statista, around 8.76 million motor vehicles were produced in North America in 2009 and has risen by 16.8 million production of motor vehicle in 2019. Also, as per The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, in 2006 UK automotive industry has exported at least 75% of UK production of finished vehicles and has increased to 96% of total finished vehicles in 2018. Thus, increasing demand of grease from end use industries will accelerate the demand of the market. Whereas, stringent environmental regulations is the major factor restraining the growth of global Grease market during the forecast period.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >>https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59032

The regional analysis of global Grease market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing demand for grease from pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical segments as well as high spending power of consumers in the region and the growing demand for natural cosmetics with good quality products.

Major market player included in this report are:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Chevron Corporation

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Sinopec Corporation

Total S.A.

Fuchs Petrolub Se

Exxonmobil Corporation

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

BP P.L.C.

The Dow Chemical Company

*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

**

by Thickener Type:

Metallic Soap Thickener

Non-soap Thickener

Inorganic

by Base Oil:

Mineral oil

Synthetic oil

Bio-based oil

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Construction

General Manufacturing

Mining

Metal production

Power generation

Food & Beverage

Others

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: >>https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59032

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Grease Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Grease Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Grease Market, by Thickener Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Grease Market, by Base Oil, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Grease Market, by End-Use Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Grease Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Grease Market Dynamics

3.1. Grease Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Grease Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Grease Market, by Thickener Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Grease Market by Thickener Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Grease Market Estimates & Forecasts by Thickener Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Grease Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Metallic Soap Thickener

5.4.2. Non-soap Thickener

5.4.3. Inorganic

Chapter 6. Global Grease Market, by Base Oil

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Grease Market by Base Oil, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Grease Market Estimates & Forecasts by Base Oil 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Grease Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Mineral oil

6.4.2. Synthetic oil

6.4.3. Bio-based oil

Chapter 7. Global Grease Market, by End-Use Industry

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Grease Market by End-Use Industry, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Grease Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use Industry 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Grease Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Automotive

7.4.2. Construction

7.4.3. General Manufacturing

7.4.4. Mining

7.4.5. Metal production

7.4.6. Power generation

7.4.7. Food & Beverage

7.4.8. Others

For more information about this report visit: >>Grease Market"

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Grease Market Size, Growth, Trends and Global Segments Analysis Report appeared first on Comserveonline.