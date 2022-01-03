Global Space Electronics Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:44:56 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Global Space Electronics Market Analysis, 2020 market research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of the Global Space Electronics market, which consists of regional and country-wise analysis of the market



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The Global Space Electronics Market Analysis, 2020 market research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of the Global Space Electronics market, which consists of regional and country-wise analysis of the market size, market forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse regions and countries, market shares of various end-users, applications, product type, technologies, competitive benchmarking, etc.

The key factors further proliferating the growth of the Space Electronics market are the technological advancement in microprocessors and FPGAs, and mega-developments in the satellite launching industry, among others. Bolstering extensive investment in the manufacturing of satellites is also propelling the growth in the market. Several countries such as the US, China, Russia, Canada, India already have fully operational space programs in place. These economies have allocated a sustaining budget for space exploration.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "Global Space Electronics Market Analysis, 2020", the Global Space Electronics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.4% during the period 2020-25.

As large-scale budgets are being signed for the purpose of improvements in design and further expansion of space programs, numerous complications in developing a real testing environment for radiation-hardened electronics are expected to curtail the overall growth of the space electronics market till 2025. After a temporary disruption of the global electronics industry supply chain due to COVID-19, the growth is set to revive in late 2020. Countries such as the US, Russia, China, and India are progressing toward executing their space milestones during 2020-25.

The growing need for intensification in throughput and broader variations, and power levels for future missions is anticipated by the US Air Force and NASA space experts for the coming future. The radiation-hardened segment is anticipated to rise at a robust growth rate during 2020-25. The electronic parts designers can radiation-harden their devices in several ways. One way to harden the device is through total ionizing dose (TID) radiation or the amount of radiation the device is expected to survive for its entire life before glitches occur. The radiation-hardened segment constituted more than 75% of the global space electronics market share in 2019, as stated in the MarkNtel Advisors' market research report "Global Space Electronics Market Analysis, 2020".

North America Remained the Dominant Region

Due to a widespread presence of commercial space companies such as Space X in North America, the demand for space electronics is proliferating in the region. Moreover, NASA is the largest space agency globally, which is mainly involved in space-related activities and has been a pioneer in terms of innovations in space missions. Thus, North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period. India, China, and Russia of the European and Asia-Pacific regions are lucrative markets that are expected to contribute to the burgeoning demand for space electronics until 2025.

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Space Electronics market include BAE Systems, Cobham Plc, Data Device Corporation, Honeywell International, Microsemi Corporation, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, Solid State Devices Inc., HEICO Corporation, and Teledyne e2v, among others. In Jan 2020, Airbus Ventures invested in a space flight technology start-up in the US called Spin Launch. The company received an investment of around USD 35 million.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report

1. What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global Space Electronics Market?

2. What are the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges key market trends?

3. What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations in the Global Space Electronics Market?

4. Who are the key competitors or market players and how they perform in the Global Space Electronics Market based on the competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of the Global Space Electronics Market study?

