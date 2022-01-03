Global Market for Antimicrobial, Antiviral, and Antifungal Nanocoatings: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:45:40 / Comserve Inc. / -- Antimicrobial, Antiviral, and Antifungal Nanocoatings are available in various material compositions, for healthcare and household surfaces, to protect against corrosion and mildew, as well as for water and air purification.



This report explores how COVID-19 has created a growing market for nanomaterials based coatings to counter health hazards caused by bacteria and viruses. Nanocoatings can demonstrate up to 99.9998% effectiveness against bacteria, formaldehyde, mold and viruses, and are up to 1000 times more efficient than previous technologies available on the market. They can work on multiple levels at the same time: antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal, self-cleaning and anti-corrosion. Nanocoatings companies are already partnering with global manufacturers and cities to develop anti-viral facemasks, hazard suits and easily applied surface coatings.



Their use makes it possible to provide enhanced antiviral, antibacterial, mold-reducing and TVOC degrading processes, that are non-toxic and environmentally friendly, allowing for exceptional hygiene standards in all areas of work and life. As a result, it is possible create a healthier living and working environment and to offer holistic solutions to people with a diminished immune system. Nano-based surface coatings prevent the spread of bacteria, fungi and viruses via infected surfaces of so called high-traffic objects, such as door and window handles in public places, hospitals, public buildings, schools, elderly homes etc.



Antimicrobial, Antiviral, and Antifungal Nanocoatings are available in various material compositions, for healthcare and household surfaces, for indoor and outdoor applications, to protect against corrosion and mildew, as well as for water and air purification. Nanocoatings also reduce surface contamination, are self-cleaning, water-repellent and odor-inhibiting, reducing cleaning and maintenance

Antimicrobial, Antiviral, and Antifungal Nanocoatings can be applied by spraying or dipping and adhere to various surfaces such as glass, metals and various alloys, copper and stainless steel, marble and stone slabs, ceramics and tiles, textiles and plastics.



Nanoparticles of different materials such as metal nanoparticles, carbon nanotubes, metal oxide nanoparticles, and graphene-based materials have demonstrated enhanced anti-microbial and anti-viral activity. The use of inorganic nanomaterials when compared with organic anti-microbial agents is also desirable due to their stability, robustness, and long shelf life. At high temperatures/pressures organic antimicrobial materials are found to be less stable compared to inorganic antimicrobial agents. The various antimicrobial mechanisms of nanomaterials are mostly attributed to their high specific surface area-to-volume ratios, and their distinctive physico-chemical properties.



Anti-viral nanocoatings

Viruses constitute a group of heterogeneous and much simpler organisms. They range in size from 100-300nm, much smaller than bacteria. Viruses are unique in that they have no independent metabolic activities and have to rely solely on infection living hosts to reproduce themselves. Unlike all other life, viruses may contain either DNA or RNA as genetic materials, but not both.



The nucleic materials are surrounded by a protein coat to protect them from harmful agents in the environment. The protein coat also provides the specific binding site necessary for the attachment of virus to its host. Some viruses also contain an outer envelope made up of lipids , polysaccharides , and protein molecules. The lipids and polysaccharides are of host cell organ , and their presence allows a virus to fuse with a host cell and thus gain entry.



A virus not having the outer envelope infects a cell in quit a different manner. Infection is initiated by the attachment of a specialized site on the surface of the protein coat of the virus onto a specific receptor site on the surface of the host cell.



Once this binding is complete viruses can release genetic materials into the host cell and take advantage of the machinery of the host cell to reproduce and assemble themselves. These newly produced viruses are now ready to infect other cells .



Therefore, one of the key processes to disable viruses is through the control of their surface structure, especially their binding sites, so they can no longer recognize the receptor site on the host cells. As many types of nanocoatings attack most effectively on the virus's surface, they represent an excellent viable technology to destroy the viruses surface structure.



Antimicrobial and antiviral nanocoatings applications include, but are not limited to:



Medical facilities and laboratories

Medical equipment;

Fabrics and clothing like face masks;

Hospital furniture;

Hotels and other public spaces;

Window glass;

Pharmaceutical labs;

Packaging;

Food packaging areas and restaurants;

Food processing equipment;

Transportation, air ducts and air ventilation systems;

Appliances;

Sporting and exercise equipment;

Containers;

Aircraft interiors and buildings;

Cruise lines and other marine vessels;

Restroom accessories;

Shower enclosures;

Handrails;

Schools and childcare facilities;

Playgrounds.



Report contents include:



Size in value for the Antimicrobial, Antiviral, and Antifungal Nanocoatings market, and growth rate during the forecast period, 2017-2030. Historical figures are also provided, from 2010.

Antimicrobial, Antiviral, and Antifungal Nanocoatings market segments analysis.

Size in value for the End-user industries for nanocoatings and growth during the forecast period.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

Market outlook for 2020.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for nanocoatings, by type and markets.

Antimicrobial, Antiviral, and Antifungal Nanocoatings applications.

In-depth analysis of antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal surface treatments, coatings and films.

In-depth analysis of antibacterial and antiviral treatment for antibacterial mask, filter, gloves, clothes and devices.

Revenue scenarios for COVID-19 response.

122 company profiles including products, technology base, target markets and contact details. Companies features include Advanced Materials-JTJ s.r.o., Bio-Fence, Bio-Gate AG, Covalon Technologies Ltd., EnvisionSQ, GrapheneCA, Integricote, Nano Came Co. Ltd., NanoTouch Materials, LLC, NitroPep and many more.

