Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Bitcicoin (BITCI) on January 7, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BITCI/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on January 7, 2022.





Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Bitcicoin (BITCI) on January 7, 2022

Blockchain can be used to offer solutions for companies and corporations in various ways. As Turkey's first blockchain network integrated into the stock exchange and payment platform, BitciChain has been optimized to provide companies and corporations with the best blockchain adaptation in ways such as creating tokens and smart contracts. Bitcicoin (BITCI), the mainnet coin of the BitciChain, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on January 7, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing BitciChain

Developed by Bitci Teknoloji, BitciChain is Turkey's first blockchain network integrated into the stock exchange and payment platform that has been optimized to provide companies and corporations with the best blockchain adaptation. It can provide a variety of solutions via its technology and blockchain infrastructure.

Bitci Tokenizer, which enables individuals or corporations to provide token services, has an advanced infrastructure. The system, which allows creating a brand token using the BitciChain infrastructure, offers the opportunity to receive direct payments. It can be used in almost all industries, and its subjects such as usage area and payment type are determined by users.

Developed using the BitciChain infrastructure, Bitci Fan Token offers Sports Clubs the opportunity to create special tokens for their fans. One can also create unique digital artworks using the BitciChain infrastructure thanks to NFT (Non-Fungible Token) technology.

BitciSupply enables users to follow-up supply chain data in industries such as logistics, energy and food, it ensures that data can be viewed by administrators or anyone through the BitciChain infrastructure.

BitciLoyalty, a tokenized loyalty program, is a type of token running on BitciChain such as BitciPay and BitciSupply. It provides discounts and the opportunity to give brand tokens as gifts within the scope of the campaigns organized, allows brands to create independent tokens via Bitci Teknoloji.

BitciDapps based on BitciChain evaluates the needs of companies requesting smart contracts and prepares a special DApp. Thanks to the developed system, disposable or indefinite (continuously repeating) DApps can be created.

There are multiple parts that compose the whole ecosystem of BitciChain, including Bitci Exchange, a crypto/fiat exchange; Bitci Wallet, the official BitciChain wallet; Bitci Explorer, the official Bitcicoin explorer; Bitci Pay, a crypto payment platform; Fan APP, a fan token platform, Bitci APP and so on. Its native token Bitcicoin represents the value of BitciChain blockchain and binds all products and services offered in the Bitci Ecosystem.

About Bitcicoin

As the main coin of BitciChain network, Bitcicoin is the first coin of Turkey that has its own blockchain network integrated with various ecosystem platforms. It's the intersection and common share of smart contracts, crypto asset management systems, crypto asset storage and transfer services, fan tokens, real estate tokenizations, blockchain infrastructure products and services that are if not yet already, soon will be offered to the private and public sector, operating on the BitciChain network. The value of the currently offered and future token projects on BitciChain will determine the value of Bitcicoin.

The max supply of Bitcicoin is 100 billion (i.e. 100,000,000,000), 79% of it will be burned, 0.65% is allocated to the team and advisor, 5% is provided for seed, 4% is for private sale, 0.35% is for airdrop, 1% is for development, and the rest 10% is provided for marketing.

The Bitcicoin will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on January 7, 2022, investors who are interested in Bitcicoin investment can easily buy and sell BITCI on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of BITCI on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

