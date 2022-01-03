Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:41:14 / Comserve Inc. / -- The "Global Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) System Market Analysis, 2020" market research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of the Global AIP System, which consists of global and region-wise analysis of market



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The "Global Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) System Market Analysis, 2020" market research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of the Global AIP System, which consists of global and region-wise analysis of market size, market forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of System Types, Fit Type, etc.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "Global Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) System Market Analysis, 2020", the AIP system market across the globe is estimated to grow at a considerable CAGR during 2020-25. A major factor contributing to the growth of the Global AIP System market is the increasing defense investment in countries such as the US, China, India, Japan, France, etc. Moreover, surging demand for diesel-electric submarines due to cost efficacy in comparison to nuclear submarines is one of the key factors contributing to the market size growth of the AIP system globally. However, the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the AIP System market across the globe due to the halt on submarines manufacturing.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115776

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Air-independent Propulsion (AIP) System Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020

Furthermore, the increasing focus towards submarine and strategic alliances with the other countries, with a focus on the submarine is expected to increase the market size of the Global AIP System. For instance, in 2019, Russia announced that the country presented an offer to India on jointly developing a new submarine class based on "Russian Amur-1650 SSK" for the Indian Navy.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Hotspot During 2020-25

In 2019, North America captured the major market share in the global AIP System market. The surging number of AIP system providers, coupled with an extensive government focus on the submarine sector in the US is resulting in the market growth of North America. In 2019, the US government announced to invest around USD 5 billion on submarine spending by 2024, which would further boost the market growth of the AIP system.

However, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on an account of increasing defense budget in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Moreover, the ongoing technological advancement in the industry is estimated to propel the market growth in the forecast period of 2020-25.

Line Fit is Estimated to Capture Major Market Share

In 2019, the Line Fit segment captured the major market share and the same trend is expected in the forthcoming years. The need for technological advancement in the developed countries and the growing submarine manufacturing facilities across the globe is contributing to the growth in the market share of Line Fit. Furthermore, the Stirling Cycle engine dominated the market in 2019 owing to its high efficiency. Moreover, factors such as low power consumption and less noise generation in comparison to conventional diesel generators in the submarine are further augmenting the growth in the market share of the Stirling Cycle engine, as stated by the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) System Market Analysis, 2020".

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115776

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Air-independent Propulsion (AIP) System Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the availability of a several market players across the countries makes this global industry highly competitive. The key players with a considerable share in the industry are General Dynamics, SAAB, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen, UTC, United Shipbuilding Corporation, DCNS, Siemens, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, Navantia, etc.

The major companies are doing strategic alliances with governments to provide viable solutions, which can lead to an increase in their market share in the industry. For instance, Siemens announced to provide two submarines for air-independent propulsion to the Italian Navy that would be based on fuel cell technology.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report

1. What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of the Global AIP System Industry?

2. What are the region-wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges, and key market trends?

3. What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations, growth drivers and challenges Global AIP System market?

4. Who are the key competitors or market players and how they perform in the Global AIP System benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of the Global AIP System market study?

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Segmentation

1.2. Product Definition

1.3. Research Process

1.4. Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) Market Overview

4. Expert Verbatim- What our Experts Say?

5. Global Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) System Market Outlook, 2015-2025F

5.1. Market Size & Analysis

5.1.1. By Revenues

5.2. Market Share & Analysis

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global Air-independent Propulsion (AIP) System Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020 appeared first on Comserveonline.