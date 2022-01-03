Japan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:37:17 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Japan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Analysis, 2020 market research report depicts an exhaustive market analysis of statistics of the Japan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The Japan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Analysis, 2020 market research report depicts an exhaustive market analysis of statistics of the Japan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market which consists of region-wise analysis of the market size, market forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse product type, market share of operation type, application, components, energy sources, future market outlook, etc.

According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "Japan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Analysis, 2020", the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market in Japan is anticipated to grow at the exponential CAGR during 2020-25. A key factor contributing to the growth of Japan Unmanned Aerial vehicle market is the increasing usage of drones in construction, logistics, and transportation, agriculture, etc. Moreover, the Japan government's announcements in the country regarding permitting UAVs in populated areas, use of the unmanned aerial vehicle in security patrolling, and initiation of the "Japan Coast Guard plan" that aims at replacing all the Chinese drones with locally manufactured ones, is anticipated to lead to the growth of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market in Japan in the forecast period.

Furthermore, the government in Japan has announced to invest actively in the drone industry to boost domestic production. It also announced to provide drones to firefighting agencies that can result in further growth in the market size of the Japan Unmanned Aerial vehicle market.

Surveying and Mapping to Grow in Forthcoming years

In 2019, Aerial Imaging accounted for a considerable market share. However, the key application of drones in surveying and mapping and maintenance and repair can witness a surge in the forecast period on an account of increasing demand from the construction sector. For instance, in 2018, Japan-based drone provider DJI received an order to deliver 1000 drones to a major construction company, Komatsu Ltd.

The demand for small drones is expected to surge in the forthcoming years due to the increasing e-commerce industry growth in the country. Further, small drones are being used for security purposes. Hence, the government's increasing emphasis on security is a key factor contributing to the market growth of Japan UAV market.

In 2019, the Hardware segment captured the major market share and a similar trend is expected in the forecast period 2020-25, since the government announced large-scale investment in the country's drone industry and also ordered to replace all the Chinese drones from the coast guard by the local manufacturer ones, as stated in the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Japan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Analysis, 2020".

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the Japan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous players in the market. The key players who occupy a considerable market share in the Japan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market are BAE Systems, DJI, Precision Hawk, Sense Fly, Boeing, AAI Corporation, and Aeryon Flight Lab, among others. These companies in the market are engaging in strategic alliances to gain a major market share in the industry. For instance, in 2020, BAE Systems announced its partnership with Jaunt Air Mobility for Urban Air Mobility in several countries including Japan.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report

1. What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Japan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle?

2. What are the region-wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges, and key market trends?

3. What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations, growth drivers and challenges in Japan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market?

4. Who are the key competitors or market players and how they perform in Japan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of Japan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market study?

