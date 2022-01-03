Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:33:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market is a land-based alternative of airborne LiDAR frequencies used in terrain and landscape monitoring and measurement. The global Terrestrial Laser Scanning market is estimated to gain a boost



Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market is a land-based alternative of airborne LiDAR frequencies used in terrain and landscape monitoring and measurement. The global Terrestrial Laser Scanning market is estimated to gain a boost in customer traction in the forthcoming years due to the increasing adoption of LiDAR technologies in the infrastructure industry, development, rising demand for high-resolution 3D mapping, and growing surveying activities and construction of new infrastructure.

According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Analysis, 2020", the global Terrestrial Laser Scanning market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.5% during 2020-25. Growing adoption of digitalized technologies, up-gradation of Software as a Solution in the terrestrial laser scanning, heavy construction activities in the emerging countries of the Middle-East and Asia-Pacific regions, and increasing demand for surveys and 3D laser scanning in the infrastructure industry.

Building Information Modelling Segment is Expected to Capture the Largest Market Share During 2020-25

Based on the application segmentation, the Building Information Modelling segment held the largest market share in 2019, as stated in the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Analysis, 2020". The segment is also expected to attain the highest growth rate during 2020-25, owing to the surging demand of scanners from architecture and civil engineering companies for 3D scanning.

Operators are Concentrating on Product Innovation and Customer Convenience

According to MarkNtel Advisors, some the of key competitors operating in the global Terrestrial Laser Scanning market include Hexagon Geosystems, Trimble, Teledyne Technologies, Faro Technologies, Rigel Laser Measurement Systems, Creaform (Ametek), Maptek, and 3D Digital Corporation.

The companies in the terrestrial laser scanning industry are majorly concentrating their efforts on new product launches, product innovation, and pricing of the product. Terrestrial laser scanner, being a costly instrument, is not up for purchase to all consumers in the under-developed nations or developing countries. Therefore, the manufacturers are focusing on fixing a low price for the product. For instance, Creaform launched its GoSCAN3D Solution for under USD 20 thousand, in 2017. The product was the integration of 3D + VX model solution. Further, in 2019, the company launched the latest generation HandySCAN 3D, with improved optics, multiple blue laser technology, and a sleek ergonomic design. Similar to the company's flagship metrology-grade 3D scanner, the HandySCAN BLACK sets the standard for measurement, regardless of size, material or complexity, within seconds in any location.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report

1. What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market?

2. What are the region wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges key market trends?

3. What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations, growth drivers and challenges in the Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market?

4. Who are the key competitors or market players and how they perform in Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market on the basis of competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market study?

