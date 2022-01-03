Global eVTOL Aircraft Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:32:25 / Comserve Inc. / -- According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Analysis, 2020", the global eVTOL Aircraft market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 20.50% during 2020-25, due to the increasing demand for alternative mode



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Analysis, 2020", the global eVTOL Aircraft market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 20.50% during 2020-25, due to the increasing demand for alternative mode of transportation and growing need for operational efficiency. Moreover, the increasing degree of penetration of the eVTOL for commercial purposes such as carriage and passenger commutation both within and outside the terrestrial boundaries of the city, along with the growing investments on the development of supportive infrastructure and government participation in the formulation of operational policies, is expected to augment the overall market growth.

The 200-500 Kilometers Range Segment is Expected to Witness a Lucrative Growth Rate

Based on the range, the 200-500 kilometers range segment is set to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The segment is also expected to attain the highest CAGR growth during 2020-25, as stated in the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Analysis, 2020" owing to the rising adoption of the eVTOL aircraft service for the long-distance intercity transportation.

Furthermore, the expanding e-commerce trading and online purchase platforms, has been generating an increasing need for long-distance carriage transportation, which is expected to augment the segment growth in the future.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Attain the Highest CAGR During 2020-25

Based on the geographical segmentation, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to attain the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to the rising investment by the leading eVTOL manufacturers in emerging countries like India and China for the development of the urban air mobility vehicles for varied applications in commercial purposes.

According to MarkNtel Advisors, some the of key competitors operating in the global eVTOL aircraft market include Aurora Flight Sciences, Siemens, Embraer, Volocopter, A3 by Airbus, Workhorse Group, Pipistrel, and Bell Helicopter. The companies are increasingly concentrating on product development and product launches either solely or in collaboration with other one or more companies.

In 2017, Uber undertook a partnership with Aurora Flight Sciences, a subsidiary of Boeing to develop electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for its Uber Elevate Network. Further, the Madform Design, a Budapest-based company launched the world's first multirotor eVTOL aircraft, in collaboration with the Lift Aircraft company, in 2018.

