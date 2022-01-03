Smart Weapons Market Analysis By Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:29:02 / Comserve Inc. / -- Smart Weapons Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
Global Smart Weapons Market is valued approximately at USD 13.84 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Smart Weapons are weapons which have some degree of autonomous guidance or ‘intelligence' to enable them to acquire and attack targets with the minimum of external support. Rising armed conflicts, terrorism, cross-border disputes has driven the military use of smart weapons. Also, the growing demand for powerful striking power and efficient defense system has led to increase in its part of the government budgets which contribute to the growing demand of Smart Weapons Market. For instance: according to the SIPRO report on "Trends in World Military Expenditure, 2019, India's military expenditure increased b 37% in the the period 2019-20 due to rising border tensions with China and Pakistan.Further, growing investment in defense, increasing technology efficiency, increasing investment on the research and development and growing demand for Internet-of-Things (IoT), all these drivers has led the adoption of Smart Weapons across the forecast period. For Instance: according to mpda company website, in September 2019, the defense authorities of France, Cyprus, and Belgium initiated trials of anti-tank missiles However, high manufacturing costs and less share of defense budgets of developing countries as these countries are unable to contribute less share of their national income to the defense sector rather they focus more on education & health as compared to the developed countries which have abundant of resources and can focus on every sector, hence this can impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, Opportunity with the increasing production volume, the adoption & demand for Smart Weapons is likely to increase.
The regional analysis of global Smart Weapons Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing share of defense in government budgets and well-established defense infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as investments in the development of advanced weapons systems and improving defense infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Weapons Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Raytheon Company
L-3 Communications Holdings
General Dynamics Corporation
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Boeing Company
Northrop Grumman
Airbus Group
United Technologies Corporation
Leonardo-Finmeccanica
BAE systems
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Missiles
Munitions
Guided Projectile
Smart Bullets
Others
By Platform:
Air
Land
Naval
By Technology:
Laser
Infrared
Radar
GPS
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Smart Weapons Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Smart Weapons Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Smart Weapons Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Smart Weapons Market, by Platform, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Smart Weapons Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Smart Weapons Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Smart Weapons Market Dynamics
3.1. Smart Weapons Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Smart Weapons Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Smart Weapons Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Smart Weapons Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Smart Weapons Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Smart Weapons Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Missiles, Munitions
5.4.2. Guided Projectile
5.4.3. Smart Bullets
5.4.4. Others
Chapter 6. Global Smart Weapons Market, by Platform
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Smart Weapons Market by Platform, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Smart Weapons Market Estimates & Forecasts by Platform 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Smart Weapons Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Air
6.4.2. Land
6.4.3. Naval
Chapter 7. Global Smart Weapons Market, by Technology
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Smart Weapons Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Smart Weapons Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
7.4. Smart Weapons Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Laser
7.4.2. Infrared
7.4.3. Radar
7.4.4. GPS
7.4.5. Others
For more information about this report visit: >>Smart Weapons Market"
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.