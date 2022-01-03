Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:28:55 / Comserve Inc. / -- Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Market Overview:

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market is valued approximately at USD 2.86 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. UGVs are extensively used in defense sector as they provide flexible robotic platform which helps in multipurpose mobility support. Further, increasing investments in defense sector, increasing demand in civilian applications to save human lives , and increase in the demand for Internet-of-Things (IoT) to use robots in various sectors like chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense has led the adoption of Unmanned Ground Vehicle across the forecast period. For Instance: according to the company source, in 2020, Robotics Research has developed the Pegasus Mini, for operation on the ground and air. Also, according to nationalinterest.org, in 2019, Russia revealed its combat-tested Uran-9 robot tank in Syria. However, defects in software or hardware, technical and operational failures, high manufacturing costs and high maintenance costs, impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, Opportunity with the research & development the use of robotic machines in the difficult terrains and the autonomous mode in the UGVs has led the adoption & demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicle is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to various missions of US Army in many countries, advanced research & development coupled with the well-established defense infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising defense budget spending, rising border conflicts, terrorism, hostile situations, difficult terrains, developing Artificial Intelligence, increasing manufacturing industries and improving defense infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

Autonomous Solutions

ICOR Technology

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Cobham PLC

RE2 Inc.

QinetiQ

BAE Systems

Nexter System

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Size:

Small

Medium

Heavy

By Mode of Locomotion:

Tracked

Wheeled

Legged

By Operation:

Teleoperated

Automated

By Application

Commercial

Defence

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, by Size, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, by Mode of Locomotive, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, by Operation, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Dynamics

3.1. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, by Size

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market by Size, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Estimates & Forecasts by Size 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Small

5.4.2. Medium

5.4.3. Heavy

Chapter 6. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, by Mode of Locomotive

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market by Mode of Locomotive, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Estimates & Forecasts by Mode of Locomotive 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Tracked

6.4.2. Wheeled

6.4.3. Legged

Chapter 7. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, by Operation

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market by Operation, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Estimates & Forecasts by Operation 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Teleoperated

7.4.2. Automated

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market

