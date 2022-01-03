Image Recognition Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:28:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- Image Recognition Market :Global Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Growth, Key Players, Market Segments & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
Global Image Recognition Market is valued approximately at USD 22.76 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Image recognition is the ability of the software that identifies images, places, objects, writings and others. It performs various tasks such as self-driving cars, image content search, labeling the content of images with meta-tags, and guiding autonomous robots. Principally image recognition follows machine learning technique which needs deep understanding of algorithms. Rise in the adoption of artificial intelligence, due to rise of cyber-attacks in industries such as manufacturing, financial service, insurance and BFSI industries. There was a sharp increase of cyber-attacks during 2010-2018 period, 40,000 and above cases were registered in just five days according to the Maharashtra state police and NDTV. For instance, according to Statista report the global AI software market is expected to grow approximately 54 percent year-on-year in year 2020 reaching a forecast size of 22.6 billion U.S. dollars. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the adoption for Image Recognition Market across the globe. Moreover, various businesses are shifting towards digitization to transform the business processes around the world, are also some of the key factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost involved in manufacturing Image Recognition devices is one of the factors that restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Image Recognition Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to adoption of technology at faster rate in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing increase in merging of artificial intelligence with image recognition,
Major market player included in this report are:
Google Inc.
Catchroom
Hitachi, Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc
LTUTech
NEC Corporation
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Slyce Acquisition Inc.
Wikitude GmbH.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By component:
Hardware
Software
Services
By Application:
Scanning and Imaging
Security and Surveillance
Image Search
By Deployment mode
cloud
On-premises
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Image Recognition Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Image Recognition Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Image Recognition Market, by Components, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Image Recognition Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Image Recognition Market, by Deployment mode, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Image Recognition Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Image Recognition Market Dynamics
3.1. Image Recognition Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Image Recognition Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Image Recognition Market, by Components
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Image Recognition Market by Components, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Image Recognition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Components 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Image Recognition Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Hardware
5.4.2. Software
5.4.3. Services
Chapter 6. Global Image Recognition Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Image Recognition Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Image Recognition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Image Recognition Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Scanning and Imaging
6.4.2. Security and Surveillance
6.4.3. Image Search
Chapter 7. Global Image Recognition Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Image Recognition Market by Deployment Mode, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Image Recognition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment mode 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
7.4. Image Recognition Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. cloud
7.4.2. On-premises
