Smart Retail Devices Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:28:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- Smart Retail Devices Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Smart Retail Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 17.43 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Smart Retail Devices are used in making e-commerce business smarter by using Internet-of-Things (IoT). Smart devices enable the producers or retail owners to manage inventory conveniently by tracking goods at the production level and deliver them at the customer's doors. Also, it includes advanced logistics which prevents stock theft and protect the goods and related information by storing information in the cloud. Smart devices enhance the consumer engagement by providing connected retail services and better shopping experience. Growing investment in robotics and connectivity in retail industry, rising adoption of artificial intelligence & IoT in retail industry has led the adoption of Smart Retail Devices across the forecast period. For Instance: according to the whitehouse.gov, in 2019, U.S. President Donald J. Trump launched the American AI Initiative to promote leadership in artificial intelligence as the nation's strategy for future economy security. As per the company source, in 2018, H&M, a fashion brand launched Interactive Voice Mirror at their retail store in Manhattan, also called a smart mirror which attracts customers to provide them with personalized matching clothes & other accessories. However, high manufacturing costs, increased maintenance costs of advanced high-end computing systems and lack of privacy laws in less developed countries, impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, Opportunity with the rising demand for artificial intelligence by the customers due to the convenience & feasibility it provides, the supportive government initiatives have been provided to the manufacturers, hence the adoption & demand for Smart Retail Devices is likely to increase.
The regional analysis of global Smart Retail Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the huge presence of smart retail solution providers and adoption of IoT & artificial intelligence in their daily lifestyles. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising urban population is making people to move towards automation-based solution and services and the continuous infrastructure development would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Retail Devices Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
International Business Machines
Intel
Cisco
NXP semiconductors
Microsoft
NVIDIA corporation
Samsung Electronics
Texas Instrument
Softbank Robotics
PAX global technology
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Digital Signage
Smart Labels
Smart Payments
Others
By Application:
Smart Transportation
Predictive Equipment Maintenance
Inventory Management
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Smart Retail Devices Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Smart Retail Devices Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Smart Retail Devices Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Smart Retail Devices Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Smart Retail Devices Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Smart Retail Devices Market Dynamics
3.1. Smart Retail Devices Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Smart Retail Devices Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Smart Retail Devices Market, by Technology
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Smart Retail Devices Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Smart Retail Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Smart Retail Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Digital Signage
5.4.2. Smart Labels
5.4.3. Smart Payments
5.4.4. Others
Chapter 6. Global Smart Retail Devices Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Smart Retail Devices Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Smart Retail Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Smart Retail Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Smart Transportation
6.4.2. Predictive Equipment Maintenance
6.4.3. Inventory Management
6.4.4. Others
