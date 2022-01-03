Military Displays Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:28:39 / Comserve Inc. / -- Military Displays Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



Market Overview:

Global Military Displays Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Military displays indicate to any display that is used by soldiers or is installed on vehicles or in military bases for training and simulation and intelligence ad surveillance. The factors driving the growth of the market could be attributed to the Increasing cruise passenger movement, rise in income, while stringent emission standards have led to the development of military displays market. The market growth can be associated with the focus on soldier modernization as the militaries focus on replacing the existing soldier protection and situational awareness systems, along with the increase in allocated budget for military. According to a report published by Defence Research and Development Organization in December 2020, the Indian Army has initiated the process to procure 118 Arjun Mk-1A Main Battle Tanks (MBT) for nearly ($1.22bn). However, the market faces restraint as the high costs associated with the military display market can hamper the progress the market.

The regional analysis of global Military Displays Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the growing PCB manufacturing base in countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea is driving the demand in the region. and Further Europe is considered as second largest region in the growth of the market due to due to the demand from the United States. The United States has the largest military strength in terms of personnel and aircraft fleet.

Major market player included in this report are:

Collins Aerospace

Thales Group

Elbit Systems Ltd

3M

BAE Systems PLC

Hatteland Technology AS

Neuro Logic Systems, Inc.

Winmate Inc.

ZMicro, Inc.

CP Technologies LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

computer displays

vehicle displays

handheld displays

special displays

By Application

Training and simulation

Combat Management

Logistics and Administration

Unmanned Platform Control

Intelligence

Surveillance and Reconnaissance

By Platform:

Land

naval

airborne

By Durability

Rugged

non-rugged

End User:

Defense

homeland security

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Military Displays Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

