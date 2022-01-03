Military Displays Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:28:39 / Comserve Inc. / -- Military Displays Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
Global Military Displays Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Military displays indicate to any display that is used by soldiers or is installed on vehicles or in military bases for training and simulation and intelligence ad surveillance. The factors driving the growth of the market could be attributed to the Increasing cruise passenger movement, rise in income, while stringent emission standards have led to the development of military displays market. The market growth can be associated with the focus on soldier modernization as the militaries focus on replacing the existing soldier protection and situational awareness systems, along with the increase in allocated budget for military. According to a report published by Defence Research and Development Organization in December 2020, the Indian Army has initiated the process to procure 118 Arjun Mk-1A Main Battle Tanks (MBT) for nearly ($1.22bn). However, the market faces restraint as the high costs associated with the military display market can hamper the progress the market.
The regional analysis of global Military Displays Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the growing PCB manufacturing base in countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea is driving the demand in the region. and Further Europe is considered as second largest region in the growth of the market due to due to the demand from the United States. The United States has the largest military strength in terms of personnel and aircraft fleet.
Major market player included in this report are:
Collins Aerospace
Thales Group
Elbit Systems Ltd
3M
BAE Systems PLC
Hatteland Technology AS
Neuro Logic Systems, Inc.
Winmate Inc.
ZMicro, Inc.
CP Technologies LLC
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
computer displays
vehicle displays
handheld displays
special displays
By Application
Training and simulation
Combat Management
Logistics and Administration
Unmanned Platform Control
Intelligence
Surveillance and Reconnaissance
By Platform:
Land
naval
airborne
By Durability
Rugged
non-rugged
End User:
Defense
homeland security
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Military Displays Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Military Display Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Military Display Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Military Display Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Military Display Market, by Platform, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.5. Military Display Market, by Durability, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.6. Military Display Market, by End User, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Military Display Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Military Display Market Dynamics
3.1. Military Display Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Military Display Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Military Display Market, by Product
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Military Display Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Military Display Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Million)
5.4. Military Display Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. computer displays
5.4.2. vehicle displays
5.4.3. handheld displays
5.4.4. special displays
Chapter 6. Global Military Display Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Military Display Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Military Display Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Million)
6.4. Military Display Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Training and simulation
6.4.2. Combat Management
6.4.3. Logistics and Administration
6.4.4. Unmanned Platform Control
6.4.5. Intelligence
6.4.6. Surveillance and Reconnaissance
Chapter 7. Global Military Display Market, by Platform
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Military Display Market by Platform, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Military Display Market Estimates & Forecasts by Platform 2017-2027 (USD Million)
7.4. Military Display Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Land
7.4.2. naval
7.4.3. airborne
