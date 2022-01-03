Data Discovery Market to Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecasts

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:28:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- Data Discovery Market :Global Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Growth, Key Players, Market Segments & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Data Discovery Market is valued at approximately USD 6.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The method of finding patterns and trends in web data through data collection and analysis is data discovery. It is the initial step in leveraging web data with useful driven analytics to inform future important business decisions. Data is collected, combined, and analyzed through the discovery process to provide organizations with more detailed information about their consumers, market, and industry. The rising importance of extracting their data and drawing meaningful analysis for driving market growth and building competitive edge is being realized by most companies across industries. Due to the use of IoT devices, sensors, and geospatial devices, every organization generates vast quantities of data. It is the requirement of the day to produce insights from structured and unstructured data by unifying them into particular formats so that the end-user can validate and understand it. Sensitive discovery of data is vital to the creation and maintenance of an effective strategy for data protection. Moreover, various types of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies have been adopted by data exploration vendors, such as new product releases, product updates, alliances and agreements, company extensions, and mergers and acquisitions to improve their market offerings. For instance:
• IBM unveiled a new risk-based service, IBM Risk Analytics, in September 2020. The solution is designed to help companies apply the same analytics to cybersecurity spending goals that are used for conventional business decisions. In order to help customers recognize, prioritize and measure security threats, the new service generates risk assessments as they weigh decisions such as deploying new technology, making investments in their organization, and changing processes.
• In November 2020, PKWARE acquired Dataguise in November 2020, a company with revolutionary technologies for organizations to discover and safeguard personal data stored through various IT systems and environments. The acquisition will broaden the global presence of PKWARE as it continues the operations of the existing offices of Dataguise in the US, India, Europe and Canada.
However, sometimes, companies struggle to recognize where their resources need to be distributed. This inability to assign resources results in the complete potential of data exploration not being extracted. Because of the lack of experience and technical skills to use cloud-based data discovery technologies optimally, most companies will still not take full advantage of data discovery resources in the cloud., may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Data Discovery Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the commercialization of the AI and ML technology in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to rising awareness for privacy and data security amongst organizations in important countries, such as India, China, and Japan.
Major market player included in this report are:
IBM*
Microsoft
Oracle
Salesforce
SAS Institute
Google
AWS
Micro Focus
MicroStrategy
Cloudera*
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solutions
Services
Support and Maintenance
By organization size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Deployment mode: On-premises Cloud
By Application:
Security and Risk Management
Sales and Marketing Management
Asset Management
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.
Target Audience of the Global Data Discovery Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
For more information about this report visit: Data Discovery Market
The post Data Discovery Market to Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecasts appeared first on Comserveonline.
