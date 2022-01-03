Cloud Gaming Market : Industry Insights , Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:28:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- Cloud Gaming Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Market Overview:

Global Cloud Gaming Market is valued approximately USD 1.15 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cloud gaming or gaming on demand or gaming-as-a-service is a type of online gaming that streams or runs video games on remote and servers directly to user's device. The user can also play a game remotely from a cloud. The increasing penetration of internet services and easy access to games on the cloud as well as commercialization of 5G technology are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), the South Korea has 12 million 5G subscribers in 2020 and is anticipated to rise to 36, million by 2026. Also, on 16th July 2020, the three -major operator of South Korea namely, SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus has agreed to invest USD 22 billion for frontrunner of 5G - infrastructure across the country by 2022. Also, as per Statista, the number of internet users was1.22 billions in 2006 and has risen to 3.97 billion users in 2019. Thus, rising number of internet user and increasing commercialization of 5G technology enables the growth of cloud gaming market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of smart devices like smart phones, tablets and others further create a lucrative growth of the market. For instance: as per Statista, the 65% of Brazilian population used smartphone in 2019 and is anticipated to rise to 75% of smartphone penetration in Brazil by 2025. Also, the number of smart phone users in Mexico was 76.99 million in 2019 and is expected to grow to 95.22 million smartphone users in 2025. However, multiplayer cloud gaming server allocation issues is the major factor restraining the growth of global Cloud Gaming market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Cloud Gaming market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the fast adoption of new technology and growing focus on cost reduction in advertising. Similarly, increasing number of 5G infrastructure development initiatives in the region coupled with rapid growth of cloud computing and the growing presence of professional gamers are expecting to boost the growth of the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Utomik BV

Nvidia Corporation

Numecent Holdings Ltd

RemoteMyApp SP ZOO

Parsec Cloud Inc.

LiquidSky Software Inc.

Simplay Gaming Ltd

Ubitus Inc.

Shawdow.tech (Blade SAS)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Video Streaming

File Streaming

By Device:

Smartphones

Gaming Consoles

PC

Tablets

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cloud Gaming Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

For more information about this report visit: >>Cloud Gaming Market

