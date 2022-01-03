Cloud Gaming Market : Industry Insights , Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:28:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- Cloud Gaming Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
Global Cloud Gaming Market is valued approximately USD 1.15 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cloud gaming or gaming on demand or gaming-as-a-service is a type of online gaming that streams or runs video games on remote and servers directly to user's device. The user can also play a game remotely from a cloud. The increasing penetration of internet services and easy access to games on the cloud as well as commercialization of 5G technology are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), the South Korea has 12 million 5G subscribers in 2020 and is anticipated to rise to 36, million by 2026. Also, on 16th July 2020, the three -major operator of South Korea namely, SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus has agreed to invest USD 22 billion for frontrunner of 5G - infrastructure across the country by 2022. Also, as per Statista, the number of internet users was1.22 billions in 2006 and has risen to 3.97 billion users in 2019. Thus, rising number of internet user and increasing commercialization of 5G technology enables the growth of cloud gaming market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of smart devices like smart phones, tablets and others further create a lucrative growth of the market. For instance: as per Statista, the 65% of Brazilian population used smartphone in 2019 and is anticipated to rise to 75% of smartphone penetration in Brazil by 2025. Also, the number of smart phone users in Mexico was 76.99 million in 2019 and is expected to grow to 95.22 million smartphone users in 2025. However, multiplayer cloud gaming server allocation issues is the major factor restraining the growth of global Cloud Gaming market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Cloud Gaming market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the fast adoption of new technology and growing focus on cost reduction in advertising. Similarly, increasing number of 5G infrastructure development initiatives in the region coupled with rapid growth of cloud computing and the growing presence of professional gamers are expecting to boost the growth of the market.
Major market player included in this report are:
Utomik BV
Nvidia Corporation
Numecent Holdings Ltd
RemoteMyApp SP ZOO
Parsec Cloud Inc.
LiquidSky Software Inc.
Simplay Gaming Ltd
Ubitus Inc.
Shawdow.tech (Blade SAS)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Video Streaming
File Streaming
By Device:
Smartphones
Gaming Consoles
PC
Tablets
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Cloud Gaming Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Cloud Gaming Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Cloud Gaming Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Cloud Gaming Market, by Device, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Cloud Gaming Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Cloud Gaming Market Dynamics
3.1. Cloud Gaming Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Cloud Gaming Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Cloud Gaming Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Cloud Gaming Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Cloud Gaming Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Cloud Gaming Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Video Streaming
5.4.2. File Streaming
Chapter 6. Global Cloud Gaming Market, by Device
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Cloud Gaming Market by Device, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Cloud Gaming Market Estimates & Forecasts by Device 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Cloud Gaming Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Smartphones
6.4.2. Gaming Consoles
6.4.3. PC
6.4.4. Tablets
Chapter 7. Global Cloud Gaming Market, Regional Analysis
7.1. Cloud Gaming Market, Regional Market Snapshot
7.2. North America Cloud Gaming Market
7.2.1. U.S. Cloud Gaming Market
7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
7.2.1.2. Device breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
7.2.2. Canada Cloud Gaming Market
7.3. Europe Cloud Gaming Market Snapshot
7.3.1. U.K. Cloud Gaming Market
7.3.2. Germany Cloud Gaming Market
7.3.3. France Cloud Gaming Market
7.3.4. Spain Cloud Gaming Market
7.3.5. Italy Cloud Gaming Market
7.3.6. Rest of Europe Cloud Gaming Market
7.4. Asia-Pacific Cloud Gaming Market Snapshot
7.4.1. China Cloud Gaming Market
7.4.2. India Cloud Gaming Market
7.4.3. Japan Cloud Gaming Market
7.4.4. Australia Cloud Gaming Market
7.4.5. South Korea Cloud Gaming Market
7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud Gaming Market
7.5. Latin America Cloud Gaming Market Snapshot
7.5.1. Brazil Cloud Gaming Market
7.5.2. Mexico Cloud Gaming Market
7.6. Rest of The World Cloud Gaming Market
