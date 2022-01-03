Global Fuel Additive Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2025

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:24:41 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Fuel Additives Market is anticipated to exhibit a healthy CAGR of over 3.66% to surpass USD 10,294.37 Million by the end of 2025. These fuel additives are used for petrol and diesel engines and ensure expansive benefits
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
Global Fuel Additives Market is anticipated to exhibit a healthy CAGR of over 3.66% to surpass USD 10,294.37 Million by the end of 2025. These fuel additives are used for petrol and diesel engines and ensure expansive benefits such as carburetors, injectors, and intake valves clean, and extracting water from the fuel system. Fuel additives also help to prevent problems, such as rough idling, weak acceleration, stumbling, and stalling.
Global Fuel Additives Market is estimated to record a notable growth rate during the assessment period. This growth of the fuel additives market is driven by the expanding automotive industry worldwide. Moreover, the rising demand for light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) worldwide is expected to surge the global market during the review period. However, the fluctuation in crude oil prices and the high cost associated with the R&D activities are expected to be the major restraining factor for global market growth. Also, the increasing preference for alternate fuels and the growing adoption of electric vehicles are expected to limit the market during the study period. Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused a significant impact on fuel demand due to restrictions on trade and regional & local movement, which prevents the transmission of goods and people.
Market Segmentation
Global Fuel Additive has been classified into three major segments Type, Fuel Type, and Application.
Based on the Type category, the market has been segmented into deposit control, cetane & octane boosters, lubricity improvers, cold flow improvers, stability improvers, corrosion inhibitors, and others.
In terms of Fuel Type, the fuel additives market has been categorized into diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel, and others.
The diesel segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 3.94% during the review period owing to its high consumption in end-use industries. The gasoline segment accounted for the second-largest share in 2018.
By Application segment, the global fuel additives market has been divided into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment, aircraft, marine vessels, industrial, and others.
Regional Analysis
The region-specific analysis of the Global Fuel Additive Market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The Asia-Pacific contributes the biggest market share to register a healthy CAGR of around 4.32% owing to a market contribution of 43% in 2018, with a market value of around USD 3,453.83 million. The regional market is driven by the growing industrialization in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific.
Europe is expected to drive the second largest market for global fuel additives followed by North America. The growth of the Middle East and Latin American markets is expected to register the fastest growing market because of the expanding automotive industry.
Major Players
The prominent players in the Global Fuel Additive Market are Innospec (US), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Afton Chemical (US), BASF SE (Germany), Chevron Corporation (US), LANXESS (Germany), Clariant (US), Infineum International Limited (UK), BARDAHL Manufacturing Corporation (US), and Wynn's (Belgium).
COVID 19 Impacts
We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.