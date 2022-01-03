Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:19:01 / Comserve Inc. / -- Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market is valued at approximately USD 942 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automated sample storage systems are a sort of computer-controlled storage devices utilized for the safety of samples, such as biological samples and chemical compounds. These systems assist laboratory facilities to retrieve and store samples competently as and when needed. The systems differ from manually controlled, comparatively simple and compact-sized storage operating devices to large computer controlled automated storage devices. More often these systems help to lower labor costs and reduce vital workforce requirements, enhancing workplace safety and carrying personnel out from challenging working conditions, such as cold storage environments. Therefore, these factors may strengthen the adoption for automated storage systems worldwide. Furthermore, the rise in research and development activities in laboratories, along with the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and immunological disorder are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, the National Cancer Institute (NIH) assessed that the prevalence of cancer has a major impact on society across the United States and in the world. As of January 2019, there were around 16.9 million cancer patients reported in the United States and is likely to increase to almost 22.2 million by the year 2030. Also, in 2020, an estimated 1,806,590 new cases of cancer were found and will be diagnosed in the United States. Similarly, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the total cancer cases were almost 979,786 in 2010 and is reached to almost 1,148,757 cases in 2020. This, in turn, is expected to leverage the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high installation and maintenance cost, coupled with uninterrupted electricity problem are the few major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111725
The regional analysis of the global Automated Sample Storage Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in research & development activities in research laboratories, and the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of cancer and immunological disorder, along with the increasing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the automated sample storage systems market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Brooks Automation
TTP LabTech
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Hamilton Company
Angelantoni Life Science
Panasonic Healthcare
Biotron Healthcare
Haier BioMedical
ASKION GmbH
Tsubakimoto Chain
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Products:
Automated Compound Storage Systems
Automated Liquid Handling Systems
Others
By Sample Type:
Biological Samples
Chemical Compounds
Others
By End-User:
Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
Chemical Industries
Private Biobanks
Others
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111725
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Automated Sample Storage Systems Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors""
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Automated Sample Storage Systems Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Automated Sample Storage Systems Market, by Products, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Automated Sample Storage Systems Market, by Sample Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Automated Sample Storage Systems Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Dynamics
3.1. Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market, by Products
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market by Products, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Products 2017-2027 (USD Million)
5.4. Automated Sample Storage Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Automated Compound Storage Systems
5.4.2. Automated Liquid Handling Systems
5.4.3. Others
Chapter 6. Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market, by Sample Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market by Sample Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Sample Type 2017-2027 (USD Million)
6.4. Automated Sample Storage Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Biological Samples
6.4.2. Chemical Compounds
6.4.3. Others
For more information about this report visit: Automated Sample Storage Systems Market"
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.