Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report

"Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market is valued at approximately USD 942 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automated sample storage systems are a sort of computer-controlled storage devices utilized for the safety of samples, such as biological samples and chemical compounds. These systems assist laboratory facilities to retrieve and store samples competently as and when needed. The systems differ from manually controlled, comparatively simple and compact-sized storage operating devices to large computer controlled automated storage devices. More often these systems help to lower labor costs and reduce vital workforce requirements, enhancing workplace safety and carrying personnel out from challenging working conditions, such as cold storage environments. Therefore, these factors may strengthen the adoption for automated storage systems worldwide. Furthermore, the rise in research and development activities in laboratories, along with the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and immunological disorder are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, the National Cancer Institute (NIH) assessed that the prevalence of cancer has a major impact on society across the United States and in the world. As of January 2019, there were around 16.9 million cancer patients reported in the United States and is likely to increase to almost 22.2 million by the year 2030. Also, in 2020, an estimated 1,806,590 new cases of cancer were found and will be diagnosed in the United States. Similarly, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the total cancer cases were almost 979,786 in 2010 and is reached to almost 1,148,757 cases in 2020. This, in turn, is expected to leverage the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high installation and maintenance cost, coupled with uninterrupted electricity problem are the few major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Automated Sample Storage Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in research & development activities in research laboratories, and the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of cancer and immunological disorder, along with the increasing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the automated sample storage systems market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Brooks Automation

TTP LabTech

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hamilton Company

Angelantoni Life Science

Panasonic Healthcare

Biotron Healthcare

Haier BioMedical

ASKION GmbH

Tsubakimoto Chain

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Products:

Automated Compound Storage Systems

Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Others

By Sample Type:

Biological Samples

Chemical Compounds

Others

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Chemical Industries

Private Biobanks

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Automated Sample Storage Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors""

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Automated Sample Storage Systems Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Automated Sample Storage Systems Market, by Products, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Automated Sample Storage Systems Market, by Sample Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Automated Sample Storage Systems Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Dynamics

3.1. Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market, by Products

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market by Products, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Products 2017-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Automated Sample Storage Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Automated Compound Storage Systems

5.4.2. Automated Liquid Handling Systems

5.4.3. Others

Chapter 6. Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market, by Sample Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market by Sample Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Sample Type 2017-2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Automated Sample Storage Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Biological Samples

6.4.2. Chemical Compounds

6.4.3. Others

For more information about this report visit: Automated Sample Storage Systems Market"

