Antiviral Drugs Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented

"Global Antiviral Drugs Market is valued at approximately USD 37.26 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Antiviral drugs belong to the class of medication, which used for curing viral infections, such as HIV, hepatitis, influenza, and herpes. Usually, these drugs are overseen in the form of vaccines. In addition, most of these drugs are utilized for viral infections, even though a few broad-spectrum antiviral drugs are efficient alongside a comprehensive range of viruses. These drugs can reduce the ability of flu viruses to produce. When used as directed, antiviral drugs may often help to lessen the duration of flu symptoms in else healthy children and adults and may lower the severity of frequent flu symptoms. Therefore, these factors may promote the adoption of antiviral drugs for the treatment of viral infections all over the world. Therefore, the rise in prevalence of viral infections, such as HIV and influenza, along with the rise in R&D activities and development of advanced and newer formulations are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. As per the Avert organization, around 37.9 million people were affected by HIV (including 1.7 million children) in 2018, with a global prevalence of HIV of about 0.8% in the adult population. Similarly, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, in 2017, roughly 21.7 million individuals living with HIV, representing a surge of 8 million since 2010. Thus, the rise in prevalence of HIV diseases throughout the world will foster the demand for antiviral drugs in the forthcoming period. However, the high cost of drug development, coupled with availability of alternative treatment options, such as homeopathy and naturopathy, are the few major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Antiviral Drugs market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, along with the improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Antiviral Drugs market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Gilead Sciences

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AbbVie

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Branded

Generics

By Application:

HIV

Hepatitis

Herpes

Influenza

Others

By Drug Class:

DNA Polymerase Inhibitors

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Neuraminidase Inhibitors

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Antiviral Drugs Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors""

