Brain Health Supplements Market Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022
Brain Health Supplements Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Brain Health Supplements Market is valued approximately USD 6.68 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Supplements are those products which are taken to improve and enhance and any kind of deficiency in the human body. Then can be given to the consumers in the form of pills, capsules, or in powdered or liquid form. Brain health supplements are comprised of vitamins and nutritional benefits to reduce stress, increase concentration level, elevate mood or memory and prevent from anxiety, depression and dementia. Further, hectic lifestyles in urban cities has increased the mental stress, easy availability of these products, rise in elderly population has led the adoption of Brain Health Supplements across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the AARP Brain Health and Dietary Supplements Survey 2019, more than one-fourth of 50 aged & above Americans regularly takes brain health supplements. The depression and mood segment is expected to have the larger share in the rising market. According to the WHO data published in January 2020, depression is a widespread mental illness in which over 264 million people around the world suffer from depression. However, lack of strict government regulations related to the product authenticity, the high cost and the harmful side effects, impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing prevalence of mental illness, consumers getting more aware about the products and the easy availability of them in the market has increased the opportunity and led the adoption & demand for Brain Health Supplements are likely to increase.
The regional analysis of global Brain Health Supplements Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing elderly population and promptness & affordability of brain health supplements coupled with the rising competition in the job market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising stressful lives, awareness about the mental health problems and easy availability of supplements would create lucrative growth prospects for the Brain Health Supplements Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
HVMN Inc.
Purelife bioscience Co., Ltd.
Peak Nootropics
AlternaScript, LLC.
Liquid Health, Inc.
Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
Onnit Labs, Inc.
Quincy Bioscience.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Natural Molecules
Herbal Extract
Vitamins & Minerals
By Application:
Memory Enhancement
Attention & Focus
Depression & Mood
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Brain Health Supplements Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors""
