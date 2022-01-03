Wound Irrigation System Market – What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:19:07 / Comserve Inc. / -- Wound Irrigation System Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Wound Irrigation System Market is valued approximately USD 248.03 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Wound Irrigation System is an effective method for wound cleansing. It is non-invasive procedure that is assisted with a better visual examination, in which a steady flow of a solution is used for wound hydration; remove debris, dead cells, pathogens, and excess blood or other exudates such as pus in an open wound. Also, the Wound Irrigation System prevents the risk of infection or worsening infection. Further, increasing investments in urgent care has seen continuous technological advancements, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising number of surgical has led the adoption of Wound Irrigation System across the forecast period. For Instance: in 2017, Centurion Medical Products launched IRIG-8, a wound irrigation system IRIG- for acute wound management in the emergency room, it will deliver irrigation solutions in high volumes to acute wounds with constant pressure. According to the company website, in 2017, Bionix Inc. launched the Igloo wound irrigation system; hence, it enables the effective removal of necrotic tissue and bacteria with continuous, high volume irrigation. These initiatives expanded the product portfolio of the respective companies, thus increasing total market share However, the high costs of the wound irrigation products due to low adoption of the technique and the lack of awareness among the consumers to use this method over conventional method, are the factors impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing prevalence of injuries, the method is more user-friendly and convenient than conventional methods to use, hence creates an opportunity to increase the adoption & demand for Wound Irrigation System.

The regional analysis of global Wound Irrigation System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing cases of burns, rising chronic diseases, and the presence of several key players coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, especially diabetes, continuous rise in adoption of new products and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wound Irrigation System Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zimmer Biomet

Centurion Medical Products Corporation

Cooper Surgical Inc.

NL- Tec

IrriMax Corporation

Teleflex, Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care Ltd.

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Bionix Development Corporation

Westmed, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Manually Operated

Battery Operated

By Wound Type:

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Wound Irrigation System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors""

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Wound Irrigation System Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Wound Irrigation System Market, by Product Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Wound Irrigation System Market, by Wound Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Wound Irrigation System Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Wound Irrigation System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Wound Irrigation System Market Dynamics

3.1. Wound Irrigation System Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Wound Irrigation System Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Wound Irrigation System Market, by Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Wound Irrigation System Market by Product Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Wound Irrigation System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Wound Irrigation System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Manually Operated

5.4.2. Battery Operated

Chapter 6. Global Wound Irrigation System Market, by Wound Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Wound Irrigation System Market by Wound Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Wound Irrigation System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Wound Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Wound Irrigation System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Acute Wounds

6.4.2. Chronic Wounds

