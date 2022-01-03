Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:13:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Handheld Counter IED Market is anticipated to exhibit 2.74% CAGR during the forecast period 2025. The Handheld counter improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are mainly used for detection and countermeasures



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Handheld Counter IED Market is anticipated to exhibit 2.74% CAGR during the forecast period 2025. The Handheld counter improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are mainly used for detection and countermeasures of military and law enforcement agencies. The increasing prevalence of counter IED is expected to grow the global market during the study period.

The global market of handheld counter IED is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the utilization of advanced technologies in it such as ground-penetrating radar. Moreover, the global market growth is propelled by the growing military expenditure and increasing terrorist attacks and focus on counter operations. However, the increase in the use of countermeasure systems may restrain the global market in the upcoming years. However, the increasing prevalence of counter IED blast has been rising for the past few years is expected to increase the demand for Handheld Counter IEDs during the review period. Additionally, military organizations are concentrating on counter operations are expected to boost the global market.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114995

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Handheld Counter IED Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2025

Market Segmentation

The Global Handheld Counter IED Market has been classified by end-use and region. Based on the end-user segment, the global market has been classified into military and homeland security. The homeland security sector is expected to witness a tremendous market hike and is projected to register a CAGR of 2.29% during the study period.

Depending on the region, the market has been spread across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Regional Analysis

Region-specific analysis of Global Handheld Counter IED Market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

North America is expected to drive the global handheld counter IED market with a 31.35% share in 2019, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for handheld counter IED during the review period owing to third-largest market in 2019. The regional market growth is propelled by the growing demand for handheld counter IEDs by the military forces and homeland security agencies due to rising territorial disputes. Additionally, the increasing number of conflicts around the India-Pakistan border, the India-China border, the Himalayas, the Indian Ocean, and the South China Sea are fuelling the market growth during the study period. There is a high requirement for IED systems in these countries to resist and counteract the rise in cross-border attacks.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114995

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Handheld Counter IED Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2025

Major Players

The companies covered in the global handheld counter IED market are Chemring Group PLC (UK), Rapiscan Systems (US), PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH (Germany), and Guartel Technologies Ltd (UK).

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS ANALYSIS

1.1.1 GLOBAL HANDHELD COUNTER IED MARKET, BY END USE

1.1.2 GLOBAL HANDHELD COUNTER IED MARKET, BY REGION

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.3 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.4 MARKET STRUCTURE

2.5 KEY BUYING CRITERIA

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global Handheld Counter IED Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2025 appeared first on Comserveonline.