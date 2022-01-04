Bam Bam Adds Professional Geologist to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - Bam Bam Resources Corp. BBR NPEZF 4NPB ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Larry Segerstrom, P.Eng., M.Sc. Geology, M.B.A. has consented to the join the Board of Directors of the Company.

David Greenway, President & CEO, commented, "Bam Bam is extremely delighted to have Mr. Segerstrom, an experienced Professional Geologist with extensive experience in the discovery and advancement of porphyry copper-gold projects, join our Board. Larry will be an exceptional source of guidance as the company advances its Majuba Hill copper, silver, and gold project. On behalf of myself, along with the rest of the Board, we welcome Larry and we look forward to his valued insights as the newest part of our team."

Mr. Segerstrom is a bilingual Professional Engineer and Geologist with more than 38 years of technical, operational, and business experience, including exploration, mine geology and operations, and 20 years as a senior executive. He is currently Manager of the Los Reyes gold-silver Project for Prime Mining. Past management positions include COO of Paramount Gold and Silver Corp. and Manager of Geology of the Grasberg Mining District for Freeport-McMoRan.

After receiving his M.Sc. at the University of Arizona geology department studying under porphyry copper specialists, Dr. John Guilbert and Dr. Spencer Titley, Mr. Segerstrom has focused a good deal of his professional life on porphyry copper-gold and copper-molybdenum deposits in Indonesia, Chile, U.S., and Mexico.

Mr. Segerstrom has been involved in several discoveries, including leading the teams that developed new ore reserves totaling 3.4 billion pounds of copper and 3.6 million ounces of gold at Freeport's giant Grasberg copper-gold porphyry district, as well as a new inferred resource of more than 750,000 ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver at Paramount's San Miguel epithermal project in Northern Mexico.

Most recently, he worked for Azucar Minerals Ltd. from 2015 to 2020 exploring and developing the El Cobre project, in the state of Veracruz, Mexico, an 11,860 Ha property which contains copper-gold porphyry mineralization over a strike length of four kilometers. To date, Azucar has discovered five copper-gold porphyry zones within the property along an approximately 4-5km trend, stretching from Norte down to Encinal in the southeast.

Mr. Segerstrom holds a M.Sc. in Economic Geology from the University of Arizona, a M.B.A. in Global Management, and is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

"I feel honoured to be joining the Board of Bam Bam. The company has done excellent work on moving Majuba Hill forward and I look forward to lending my skills to assist with the company. I look forward to working with David, the Board, and the senior management team," stated Larry Segerstrom.

Marketing Agreement

Further, the Company renewed its agreement with TD Media, LLC, dba Life Water Media, to provide digital marketing services to the Company for a term of 30 days, commencing on January 10, 2022, in consideration of USD $300,000. Life Water Media will utilize its online programs to generate a greater following, increase investor awareness and attract new investors through many different online platforms and methods of engagement.

About Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. BBR NPEZF 4NPB is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

