Global Flight Data Monitoring Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2027

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis, the Global Flight Data Monitoring Market is anticipated to register a 5.11% CAGR during the assessment period. Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) analyses recorded flight data to upgrade the safety of flights. FDM system is an important aspect of safety assurance including various services such as FDM consultancy, and training, support of FDM systems, operations of FDM systems, and FDM replay service. The global market growth is attributed to the rise in the number of aircraft and air passenger traffic commercial aviation and defense agencies during the forecast period. Additionally, the airlines have been equipped with an advanced flight monitoring system to provide better aircraft monitoring and retrieval of flight data. Furthermore, flight data monitoring help to perform required actions by evaluating recorded data on flight performance, problems, and operations.

Global Flight Data Monitoring Market is expected to witness a notable market growth during the forecast period owing to the intervention in air passenger traffic and a consecutive increase in the number of aircraft and the attention on promising flight safety and constant monitoring of aircraft. Additionally, the rising adoption of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) is also fuelling the market growth during the review period. However, the issues regarding the accuracy of information received and the assurance of quality by FDM are set to limit the market's growth during the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

Global Flight Data Monitoring Market has been classified into Solution, End User, Component, and Region. Based on the solution, the global flight data monitoring market is bifurcated into on-board and on the ground. In terms of the end-user segment, the global flight data monitoring market is divided into fleet operators, drone operators, FDM service providers, and investigation agencies. Based on components, the global flight data monitoring market has been classified into FDM service, FDM software, and FDM system. Based on region, the flight data monitoring market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global Flight Data Monitoring Market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

North America is likely to lead the global market during the forecast period owing to the largest market share of 32.10% in 2019. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the second largest market of the global flight data monitoring market followed by Europe.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the rapidly expanding market for flight data monitoring during the forecast period owing to the rising aviation sector in India, China, and Japan. According to the Airbus SAS evaluation, over 16,000 aircraft are expected to be delivered in Asia-Pacific by 2035. Hence, the flight data monitoring market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.25% during the assessment period.

Major Players

The Major Players in the Global Flight Data Monitoring Market are Hi-Fly Marketing (South Africa), Metro Aviation (US), French Flight Safety (France), FlightSafety International (US), Helinalysis (UK), Aerobytes Ltd. (UK), NeST Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (India), Aerosight (Bulgaria), ERGOSS LOGICIELS (France), and AeroVision International (US).

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.

