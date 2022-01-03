Global Electronic Warfare Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2027

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:57:49 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Electronic Warfare Market is anticipated to exhibit a 4.03% CAGR during the forecast period. Electronic Warfare has become a crucial part of any country's defense planning due to the rising dependence on Electromagnetic Waves



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Electronic Warfare Market is anticipated to exhibit a 4.03% CAGR during the forecast period. Electronic Warfare has become a crucial part of any country's defense planning due to the rising dependence on Electromagnetic Waves. In the era of Information Technology, almost every process requires some means of wireless communication, and having robust electronic warfare efficiency is a must. Furthermore, countries around the world are focusing on expanding counter-terrorism measures to protect lives and ensure safety. Therefore, electronic warfare systems are important in improving situational awareness and for defending and attacking purposes.

Global Electronic Warfare Market is expected to register an incredible market expansion owing to the rising transnational disputes & wars, the emergence of cognitive electronic warfare technology, and the growing use of integrated electronic warfare systems. However, the preference of emerging economies to procure traditional warfare systems rather than electronic warfare systems and vulnerability to cyberattacks are some factors that are likely to restrain the growth of the global market during the review period.

Market Segmentation

Global Electronic Warfare Market has been classified into Category, Product, Platform, and Region.

Based on Category type, the global electronic warfare market has been classified into electronic attack (EA), electronic support (ES), and electronic protection (EP).

In terms of product segment, the global electronic warfare market has been categorized into jammers, and countermeasure system, decoy, directed energy weapon, 2G antennas, 3G antennas, 4G antennas, 5G antennas, and others.

Based on platform type, the global electronic warfare market is segregated into land-based, airborne, and naval.

In terms of region, the electronic warfare market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Electronic Warfare Market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 43.15% in 2019. The region is anticipated to be the largest market for electronic warfare during the review period. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the rapidly growing market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.16% during the review period.

The regional market growth is attributed to the rising product demand from military forces and homeland security agencies. There have been many territorial disputes along the India-Pakistan and India

China borders, and in the Indian Ocean, the Himalayas, and the South China Sea. This has led the militaries of these countries and neighboring countries to adopt electronic warfare to counter the rise in cross-border activities. Major manufacturers are also concentrating on developing electronic warfare with advanced technologies to surge combat capabilities.

Major Players

The Prominent Players in the Global Electronic Warfare Market include BAE Systems (UK), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Boeing (US), Leonardo SpA (Italy), and HENSOLDT (Germany).

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.

