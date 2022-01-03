Global Hospital Sterilization Equipment Market 2021 Industry Growth Analysis by Key Players, Segments, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:53:48 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Study also encompasses COVID-19 Outbreak & Impact Analysis, how the Hospital Sterilization Equipment Industry will develop and what strategies industry players are considering to overcome challenges.



The Hospital Sterilization Equipment market is expected to grow from USD YY million in 2020 to USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period. The global Hospital Sterilization Equipment market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall segment revenue, development trends, pricing, business models and sales by top countries. The report focuses on not just market leaders but also emerging players by growth rate in the global Hospital Sterilization Equipment industry along with breakdown by market segments, competition.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of local and global competitive edge and the competitive landscape of major players.



Key players in the global Hospital Sterilization Equipment market are:



STERIS Corporation (United States)_x000D_

Getinge Group (Sweden)_x000D_

3M Company Group (United States)_x000D_

Belimed AG (Switzerland)_x000D_

MMM Group (Germany)_x000D_

MATACHANA Group (Spain)_x000D_

Sotera Health (United States)_x000D_

Cantel Medical (United States)_x000D_

Advanced Sterilization Products (United States)_x000D_

Cardinal Health (United States)_x000D_

Tuttnauer (Netherlands)_x000D_

De Lama S.p.A. (Italy)_x000D_

SysTec GmbH (Germany)_x000D_

Steelco S.p.A. (Italy)_x000D_

Noxilizer, Inc. (United States)_x000D_

Merck KGaA (Germany)_x000D_

Sartorius AG (Germany)_x000D_

E-BEAM Services, Inc. (United States)_x000D_

Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. (United States)_x000D_

Cosmed Group, Inc. (United States)_x000D_

Andersen Products, Inc. (United States)



The Scope/Segmentation defined in the study includes Market breakdown by Type (Heat/High-Temperature Sterilization Equipment {Moist Heat/Steam Sterilization, Dry Heat Sterilization}, Low -temperature Sterilization Equipment {Ethylene Oxide Sterilization, Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization, Ozone-based Medical Sterilization, Formaldehyde Sterilization, Other}, Filtration Sterilization Equipment, Ionizing Radiation Equipment {E-beam Radiation, Gamma Radiation}, Sterilization Consumables {Sterilization Indicators, Pouches, Lubricants}, Sterilization Accessories), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Sterilization Service (High-Temperature Sterilization Service, Low-Temperature Sterilization Service), Sterilization Time (5 minutes, 10 minutes, More than 10 minutes) Players and Region

Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

