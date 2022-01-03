RNA Based Therapeutics Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends, Types and Applications

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:41:13 / Comserve Inc. / -- RNA Based Therapeutics Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global RNA Based Therapeutics Market is valued at approximately USD 0.93 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Healthcare sector have undertaken their attention to bring constancy to the RNA molecules in the body with limited bioavailability. For this, RNA therapeutics is being developed and when combined with protein/lipid nanoparticles deliver better stability. Despite being in a clinical research phase, the RNA therapeutics is being extensively discovered with a primary target to find a cure for unmet medical circumstances and rare diseases. Since, this field is significantly based on research, the advancements in technology assist in expanding the market and its geographical area. Advancement of promising technologies, such as antisense technology, RNAi interference technology, and smart technology that provides optimistic future growth prospect to the market in the forthcoming period. Furthermore, the rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, along with the more intense product focus against technology are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), in 2019, there were 1.7 million people were newly influenced by HIV, as compared to a 2.8 million population of adults in 1998. Similarly, in August 2018, BioNTech AG has entered into a research and development (R&D) collaboration with Pfizer to develop Messenger RNA (mRNA) -based influenza vaccines. These exciting strategic collaborations and partnerships lead to pioneering developments in the RNA-based therapeutics field. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the high cost of research and risk of failure, coupled with complications in drug delivery are the few major factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global RNA Based Therapeutics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid adoption of new technologies and therapeutic for drug delivery, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in number of patients with chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, along with the improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the RNA Based Therapeutics market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Benitec Biopharma Limited

Cenix BioScience GmbH

Genzyme Corporation

Silence Therapeutics PLC

Sirnaomics, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Enabling technologies (such as microarrays, labeling, purification, and others)

Enabled technologies (e.g., RNA Interference (RNAi) technologies and RNA antisense technologies)

By Application:

Cardiovascular

Kidney Diseases

Oncology

Infectious diseases

Metabolic disorders

Others

By End-User:

Research

Therapeutics

Diagnosis

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the RNA Based Therapeutics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors""

