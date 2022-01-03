Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market : Industry Insights, Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:41:10 / Comserve Inc. / -- Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) is a process, that identify and collects the objects, related data and entering it directly into the computer or any other microprocessor-controlled system. This process doesn't allow the need of any manual data entry. In Healthcare, automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) process offers error-free collection of data as well as helps to improve patient care by decreasing the risk of medication errors. The growing healthcare expenditure along with rising government legislation regarding the use of barcode & RFID technology are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the expenditure on research and development by United States pharma companies was USD 79.6 billion in 2018 and has risen to USD 83 billion of expenditure by pharma member companies on R&D in 2019. Similarly, as per Statista, the global spending on pharmaceutical research and development was USD 139 billion in 2013 and has risen to USD 186 billion in 2019, which is further projected to rise to USD 233 billion in 2026. Whereas, high initial investments and lack awareness of AIDC by healthcare centers is the major factor restraining the growth of global Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the higher adoption of advanced technologies by the healthcare facilities to ensure patient safety in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Datalogic S.p.A.

Honeywell International Inc.

Sick AG

Cognex Corporation

Toshiba TEC Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

SATO Holdings Corporation

Bluebird Inc.

JADAK - A Novanta Company

Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Barcode

RFID

Biometrics

Others

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application:

Clinical

Non-clinical

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors""

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Dynamics

3.1. Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Barcode

5.4.2. RFID

5.4.3. Biometrics

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Component

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by Component, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hardware

6.4.2. Software

6.4.3. Services

For more information about this report visit: Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

