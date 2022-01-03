Glass Syringe Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:40:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- Glass Syringe Market :Global Size, Share Report,Market Trends, Industry Forecast, Growth, Trends Analysis, Keyplayers & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Glass Syringe Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Glass syringes are the most widely used in syringe pump applications. They are available in a variety of sizes including microliter volumes, enabling experiments with extremely small injection volumes. They are ideal for high precision work. In the recent years, there has been a surge in health issues due to unhealthy lifestyle of people and growth of healthcare sector is likely to contribute to the expansion of the global glass syringe market. Also, the use of plastic material for manufacturing syringes causes harm to environment and plastic syringes do not have the capacity to hold the highly sensitive drugs. But glass syringes can hold the high precision drugs without causing any harm to the drug. Moreover, COVID-19 vaccine distribution has led to a huge demand for syringes, especially glass syringes to hold the sensitive drug. This will lead to the growth of glass syringes market. In 2021, , UNICEF anticipates delivering over 1 billion syringes to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts and 620 million syringes that UNICEF will purchase for other vaccination programs against other diseases such as measles, typhoid and more. This is likely to boost the demand for syringes market. However, the presence of plastic and disposable syringes in the market impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, due to the rising health issues and demand for non- reactive syringes which can hold highly sensitive drug is likely to drive the growth of the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111757

The regional analysis of global Glass Syringe market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.North Americais the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing tothe growing health issues in US due to unhealthy lifestyle and increasing diseases. Whereas,Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.Factors such as rising cancer patients required considerable use of healthcare resources would create lucrative growth prospects for the Glass Syringe market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ompi

Baxter BioPharma Solution

ROVI CM

Terumo(JP)

Vetter(DE)

Unilife Corporation(US)

Taisei Kako(JP)

Roselabs Group(IN)

ARTE CORPORATION(JP)

Weigao Group Medical Polymer(CN)

Zibo Minkang Pharmaceutical(CN)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Syringe Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Material Type

Borosilicate Neutral Glass

Surface Treated Borosilicate Glass

Soda Lime Glass

By Capacity

Up to 1 ml

1 ml to 5 ml

5 ml to 20 ml

Above 20 ml

By End Use

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Drug Manufacturing

Clinical Research

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111757

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Glass Syringe Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors""

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Glass Syringe Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Glass Syringe Market, by Syringe type,2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Glass Syringe Market, by Material type,2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Glass Syringe Market, by Capacity,2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Glass Syringe Market, by End use,2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Glass Syringe Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Glass Syringe Market Dynamics

3.1. Glass Syringe Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Glass Syringe Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Glass Syringe Market, by Syringe type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Glass Syringe Market by Syringe type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Glass Syringe Market Estimates & Forecasts by Syringe type2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Glass Syringe Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Disposable

5.4.2. Reusable

Chapter 6. Global Glass Syringe Market, byMaterial type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Glass Syringe Market by Material type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Glass Syringe Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material type2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Glass Syringe Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Borosilicate Neutral Glass

6.4.2. Surface Treated Borosilicate Glass

6.4.3. Soda Lime Glass

For more information about this report visit: Glass Syringe Market"

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Glass Syringe Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand appeared first on Comserveonline.