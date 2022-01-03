Surgical Imaging Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:40:56 / Comserve Inc. / -- Surgical Imaging Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Surgical Imaging Market is valued approximately USD 1720 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Surgical imaging is a significant form of optical imaging that is used during times of detailed imaging. The methodology lets doctors decisively execute perplexing operations. Surgical imaging systems are X-ray technology-based intra-operative imaging systems that can be used flexibly in different operating rooms. During multiple intraoperative operations such as spinal, cranial, orthopedics, cardiovascular surgery, the C-arms system is a 2D or 3D diagnostic imaging system used. The main factors responsible for the sector's growth are the increasing geriatric population and knowledge of radiographic processes. There has been an uptick in the incidence of many chronic disorders that require urgent care diagnosis over the past decade. Patients also undergo laboratory and imaging tests in the surgical intensive care unit. Any of the main chronic diseases are, among others, cancer, kidney failure, and heart disease. During their hospitalizations, many chronic disorders, such as asthma, diabetes, obesity, and depression, among others, requires critical care. As per the Circulation Journal Study Annual Statistics Update released in January 2019 by the American Heart Association, 48 percent of adults in the US have a form of CVD. Cardiovascular disorders cause 3.9 million deaths in Europe, accounting for 45 percent of all deaths, according to the European Heart Network Survey 2017. Also, as per European Commission, 11.3 million in-patients with diseases of the circulatory system were discharged from hospitals across the EU. This demonstrates the rise in hospitalization resulting in need for Surgical Imaging. Moreover, technological advancements and high precision have increased adoption in numerous fields of medical sciences driving the market growth during the forecast period. However, high price of surgical imaging systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Surgical Imaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing prevalence of Cardiovascular diseases and increasing geriatric population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Surgical Imaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips

Ziehm Imaging

Shimadzu Corporation

Canon Medical Systems

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Whale Imaging Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Image Intensifier C-arms

Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms)

By Application:

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries

Neurosurgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

By End User:

Hospital

Surgery Center & Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Surgical Imaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors""

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Surgical Imaging Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Surgical Imaging Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Surgical Imaging Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Surgical Imaging Market, by End User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Surgical Imaging Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Surgical Imaging Market Dynamics

3.1. Surgical Imaging Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Surgical Imaging Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Surgical Imaging Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Surgical Imaging Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Surgical Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Surgical Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Image Intensifier C-arms

5.4.2. Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD-C arms)

Chapter 6. Global Surgical Imaging Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Surgical Imaging Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Surgical Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Surgical Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries

6.4.2. Neurosurgeries

6.4.3. Cardiovascular Surgeries

For more information about this report visit: Surgical Imaging Market

