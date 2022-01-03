Surgical Imaging Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:40:56 / Comserve Inc. / -- Surgical Imaging Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Surgical Imaging Market is valued approximately USD 1720 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Surgical imaging is a significant form of optical imaging that is used during times of detailed imaging. The methodology lets doctors decisively execute perplexing operations. Surgical imaging systems are X-ray technology-based intra-operative imaging systems that can be used flexibly in different operating rooms. During multiple intraoperative operations such as spinal, cranial, orthopedics, cardiovascular surgery, the C-arms system is a 2D or 3D diagnostic imaging system used. The main factors responsible for the sector's growth are the increasing geriatric population and knowledge of radiographic processes. There has been an uptick in the incidence of many chronic disorders that require urgent care diagnosis over the past decade. Patients also undergo laboratory and imaging tests in the surgical intensive care unit. Any of the main chronic diseases are, among others, cancer, kidney failure, and heart disease. During their hospitalizations, many chronic disorders, such as asthma, diabetes, obesity, and depression, among others, requires critical care. As per the Circulation Journal Study Annual Statistics Update released in January 2019 by the American Heart Association, 48 percent of adults in the US have a form of CVD. Cardiovascular disorders cause 3.9 million deaths in Europe, accounting for 45 percent of all deaths, according to the European Heart Network Survey 2017. Also, as per European Commission, 11.3 million in-patients with diseases of the circulatory system were discharged from hospitals across the EU. This demonstrates the rise in hospitalization resulting in need for Surgical Imaging. Moreover, technological advancements and high precision have increased adoption in numerous fields of medical sciences driving the market growth during the forecast period. However, high price of surgical imaging systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Surgical Imaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing prevalence of Cardiovascular diseases and increasing geriatric population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Surgical Imaging market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
GE Healthcare
Siemens AG
Koninklijke Philips
Ziehm Imaging
Shimadzu Corporation
Canon Medical Systems
Hitachi Ltd.
Hologic Inc.
Medtronic PLC
Whale Imaging Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Image Intensifier C-arms
Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms)
By Application:
Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries
Neurosurgeries
Cardiovascular Surgeries
By End User:
Hospital
Surgery Center & Clinics
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Surgical Imaging Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors""
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Surgical Imaging Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Surgical Imaging Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Surgical Imaging Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Surgical Imaging Market, by End User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Surgical Imaging Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Surgical Imaging Market Dynamics
3.1. Surgical Imaging Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Surgical Imaging Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Surgical Imaging Market, by Technology
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Surgical Imaging Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Surgical Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Surgical Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Image Intensifier C-arms
5.4.2. Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD-C arms)
Chapter 6. Global Surgical Imaging Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Surgical Imaging Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Surgical Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Surgical Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries
6.4.2. Neurosurgeries
6.4.3. Cardiovascular Surgeries
For more information about this report visit: Surgical Imaging Market
