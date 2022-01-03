Meningococcal Vaccine Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:40:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- Meningococcal Vaccine Market :Global Size, Share Report,Market Trends, Industry Forecast, Growth, Trends Analysis, Keyplayers & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market was valued at USD 2.11 Billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 9.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Meningococcal Vaccine is used in Invasive meningococcal disease. Invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) is a bacterial virus with a variety of diseases involving meningitis, bacteremia (meningococcemia), and bacteremia pneumonia affected by a gram-negative coccus, Neisseria meningitidis. The meningococcal disease is rare, if left unchecked, it is associated with a high mortality risk of up to 50% and commonly leads to severe complications afterwards. The disease is usually spread by patients or asymptomatic carriers via close contact with droplets of respiratory or throat secretions. N. (Neisseria)Various serotypes of N. Meningitidis are found in 12 serogroups, of which only 5 serogroups are responsible for most of diseases worldwide, including A, B, C, W, and Y. Surge in immunization programs across the globe and increase in outbreaks of meningococcal disease drive the market globally. For instance, as per the World Health Organisation, Meningococcal meningitis is observed worldwide but highly sub-Saharan Africa and stretching from Senegal in the west to Ethiopia in the east affected from this diseased, around 30000 cases are still recorded each year in these areas. Furthermore, increase in research and development for vaccine technology also propel market growth. Despite that, longer timelines required for vaccine production and high costs associated with the development of vaccines restraint the market growth over the forecasting period 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the Meningococcal Vaccine Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, North America and Europe dominate the market owing to surge in outbreaks for meningococcal diseases and awareness for meningococcal diseases, ease of product availability in these regions. However, APAC is registered the fastest growth due to steady meningococcal vaccine market growth in the region.
Key Players in Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market
Bio-Manguinhos
Bio-Med Pvt. Limited
Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.
Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi S.A
Serum institute of India Pvt. Ltd
Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Vaccine Serotype:
MenACWY
MenB & Manic
MenC
MenA
MenAC
By Vaccine Type:
Conjugate
Polysaccharide
Subcapsular
By End Users:
Paediatric
Adult
Travelers
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LA
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Meningococcal Vaccine Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors""
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Meningococcal Vaccine Market, by Vaccine Serotype, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Meningococcal Vaccine Market, by Vaccine Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Meningococcal Vaccine Market, by End Users, 2018-2027 (USD Billion
1.2.4. Meningococcal Vaccine Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market Dynamics
3.1. Meningococcal Vaccine Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
4.1. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market, by Vaccine Serotype
4.2. Market Snapshot
4.3. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis
4.4. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vaccine Serotype 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
4.5. Meningococcal Vaccine Market, Sub Segment Analysis
4.5.1. MenACWY
4.5.2. MenB & Manic
4.5.3. MenC
4.5.4. MenA
4.5.5. MenAC
Chapter 5. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market, by Vaccine Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vaccine Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Meningococcal Vaccine Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Conjugate
5.4.2. Polysaccharide
5.4.3. Subcapsular
Chapter 6. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market, by End Users
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Users 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Meningococcal Vaccine Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Paediatric
6.4.2. Adult
6.4.3. Travelers
For more information about this report visit: Meningococcal Vaccine Market"
