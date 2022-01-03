Meningococcal Vaccine Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:40:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- Meningococcal Vaccine Market :Global Size, Share Report,Market Trends, Industry Forecast, Growth, Trends Analysis, Keyplayers & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market was valued at USD 2.11 Billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 9.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Meningococcal Vaccine is used in Invasive meningococcal disease. Invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) is a bacterial virus with a variety of diseases involving meningitis, bacteremia (meningococcemia), and bacteremia pneumonia affected by a gram-negative coccus, Neisseria meningitidis. The meningococcal disease is rare, if left unchecked, it is associated with a high mortality risk of up to 50% and commonly leads to severe complications afterwards. The disease is usually spread by patients or asymptomatic carriers via close contact with droplets of respiratory or throat secretions. N. (Neisseria)Various serotypes of N. Meningitidis are found in 12 serogroups, of which only 5 serogroups are responsible for most of diseases worldwide, including A, B, C, W, and Y. Surge in immunization programs across the globe and increase in outbreaks of meningococcal disease drive the market globally. For instance, as per the World Health Organisation, Meningococcal meningitis is observed worldwide but highly sub-Saharan Africa and stretching from Senegal in the west to Ethiopia in the east affected from this diseased, around 30000 cases are still recorded each year in these areas. Furthermore, increase in research and development for vaccine technology also propel market growth. Despite that, longer timelines required for vaccine production and high costs associated with the development of vaccines restraint the market growth over the forecasting period 2020-2027.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111769

The regional analysis of the Meningococcal Vaccine Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, North America and Europe dominate the market owing to surge in outbreaks for meningococcal diseases and awareness for meningococcal diseases, ease of product availability in these regions. However, APAC is registered the fastest growth due to steady meningococcal vaccine market growth in the region.

Key Players in Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market

Bio-Manguinhos

Bio-Med Pvt. Limited

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A

Serum institute of India Pvt. Ltd

Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vaccine Serotype:

MenACWY

MenB & Manic

MenC

MenA

MenAC

By Vaccine Type:

Conjugate

Polysaccharide

Subcapsular

By End Users:

Paediatric

Adult

Travelers

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111769

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LA

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Meningococcal Vaccine Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors""

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Meningococcal Vaccine Market, by Vaccine Serotype, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Meningococcal Vaccine Market, by Vaccine Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Meningococcal Vaccine Market, by End Users, 2018-2027 (USD Billion

1.2.4. Meningococcal Vaccine Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market Dynamics

3.1. Meningococcal Vaccine Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.1. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market, by Vaccine Serotype

4.2. Market Snapshot

4.3. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

4.4. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vaccine Serotype 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

4.5. Meningococcal Vaccine Market, Sub Segment Analysis

4.5.1. MenACWY

4.5.2. MenB & Manic

4.5.3. MenC

4.5.4. MenA

4.5.5. MenAC

Chapter 5. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market, by Vaccine Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vaccine Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Meningococcal Vaccine Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Conjugate

5.4.2. Polysaccharide

5.4.3. Subcapsular

Chapter 6. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market, by End Users

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Users 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Meningococcal Vaccine Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Paediatric

6.4.2. Adult

6.4.3. Travelers

For more information about this report visit: Meningococcal Vaccine Market"

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Meningococcal Vaccine Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity appeared first on Comserveonline.