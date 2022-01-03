Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region – Forecast

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:40:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market :Global Size, Share Report,Market Trends, Industry Forecast, Growth, Trends Analysis, Keyplayers & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"""Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) lead to back pain, depression, reduced physical activity, decreased lung capacity, and difficulty sleeping. This Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) can be treated with Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty, a minimally invasive, image guided surgical procedures. These procedures help the patient to regain the functional abilities and avoid further vertebral collapse, thus stabilize the fracture, restore heights and reduce deformities. The rising geriatric population coupled with in the prevalence of spinal injuries due to sport injury or vehicle accidents are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to AgeingAsia.org, the number of population aged 60 and above were 11,988,000 in 2019 and is expected to rise by 29,841,000 in 2050. Also, the total percentage of population aged 60 and above were 12.3% in 2019 and is expected to rise by 27.2 % in 2050. Similarly, the American geriatric population (65 years old or more) was 16% in 2018 and is anticipated to rise by 22 % of American geriatric population in 2050. Also, according to World Health Organization, around 1.35 million people are died every year due to road traffic crash. According to Statista, the number of deaths due to road accidents across India was 137.57 thousand in 2013 and has risen to 151.11 thousand fatalities in 2019. However, stringent regulatory framework is the major factor restraining the growth of global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the increasing aging population, the presence of product approvals coupled with high demand for minimally invasive surgery to treat VCFs in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic

Medaid Inc.

Teknimed

Cardinal health

Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

Joimax GmbH

Stryker Corporation

Atcomed

Lindare Medical

Globus Medical, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Vertebroplasty Devices

Kyphoplasty Devices

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors""

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market, by Product Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Dynamics

3.1. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market, by Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market by Product Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Vertebroplasty Devices

5.4.2. Kyphoplasty Devices

Chapter 6. Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market, Regional Analysis

6.1. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2. North America Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

6.2.1. U.S. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

6.2.1.1. Product Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

6.2.2. Canada Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

6.3. Europe Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Snapshot

6.3.1. U.K. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

6.3.2. Germany Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

6.3.3. France Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

6.3.4. Spain Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

6.3.5. Italy Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

6.3.6. Rest of Europe Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

6.4. Asia-Pacific Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Snapshot

6.4.1. China Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

6.4.2. India Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

6.4.3. Japan Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

6.4.4. Australia Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

6.4.5. South Korea Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

6.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

6.5. Latin America Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Snapshot

6.5.1. Brazil Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

6.5.2. Mexico Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

6.6. Rest of The World Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

