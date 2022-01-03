Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2035

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:39:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- The satellite communication (SATCOM) market is anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR of 8.44% during the forecast period of 2021 and 2027. In satellite communication, the data transfer takes place through satellites revolving around the world.



The satellite communication (SATCOM) market is anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR of 8.44% during the forecast period of 2021 and 2027. In satellite communication, the data transfer takes place through satellites revolving around the world. It is commonly used for telecommunication applications. The global SATCOM market is attributed to the growing formation of small satellites, increasing need for high-speed Internet, increasing adoption of maritime VSAT, and rising requirement for small form factor SatCom solutions & persistent launches of military satellites.

The satellite communication market is anticipated to grow essentially in the coming years. This development can be credited to factors like the expanding arrangement of little satellites, developing interest for high-velocity Internet, rising reception of oceanic VSAT, and expanding interest for little structure factor SATCOM arrangements and successive dispatches of military satellites. The worldwide satellite communication market is described by the presence of a few global and local sellers. The satellite communication market is exceptionally cutthroat, with every one of the players attempting to acquire the most extreme market share. Regular changes in governance arrangements, high rivalry, and unofficial laws are the key factors that could confine the worldwide market development. The sellers contend dependent on cost, item quality, and dependability. Additionally, the increased spending in Defense also contributes to the market growth because of the several applications of SATCOM in the military. However, the exposure to cyber-attacks and lack of precision in government policies are expected to hamper the market growth during the review period.

Segment Overview

The global satellite communication market has been classified into Product, Technology, and end-use.

Based on Product type the global market has been segregated into SATCOM Transponder, SATCOM Transceiver, SATCOM Antenna, SATCOM Modem, and SATCOM Receiver.

By Technology type the global SATCOM market has been divided into SATCOM VSAT, SATCOM Telemetry, SATCOM Automatic Identification System (AIS), SATCOM-On-the-Move, and SATCOM-On-the-Pause. The End-Use segment categorizes the global market into Commercial, Government & Defense, Vertical, Portable SATCOM Equipment, Land Mobile SATCOM Equipment, Maritime SATCOM Equipment, Airborne SATCOM Equipment, and Land Fixed SATCOM Equipment

Regional Analysis

North America includes two significant nations, to be specific, the US and Canada. The presence of significant makers like General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is reinforcing the market development. Furthermore, SATCOM has enormous applications in the tactical field, and the US is the world's most elevated military high roller.

MRFR expects the APAC market to show the quickest development during the guessed period because of the great extent of seaborne exchange the area and expanding safeguard consumption. The district has seen the rise of numerous players in the territorial satellite communication market over the previous decade.

Major players

The Key Companies listed in the global Satellite communication market are Inmarsat plc (UK), Honeywell International Inc. (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain), General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (US), Cobham Plc (UK), Viasat Inc. (US), Iridium Satellite Communications Inc. (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), and Gilat Satellite Networks (Israel)

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.

