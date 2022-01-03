Pharmacy Automation Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecasts

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:40:42 / Comserve Inc. / -- Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market is valued approximately USD 4.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Pharmacy automation devices reduces labor costs and medications errors and it further enhances the accuracy and speed of medication. This device mechanizes the tasks and processes to be performed in the health care and pharmaceutical industries. This device is used to automate various tasks such as medication dispensing, packaging, storage & retrieval systems, labeling, and table top counters the processes in both the departments of distribution and handling medication processes. This device improves the outcome by integrating knowledge and data with technology for the medication purpose. The automation devices are widely used in pharmaceutical and medical sector for better patient care, increased productivity as well as reduces labor costs. The increase in reducing medication errors and rising technological advancements like reduction in medication errors and inventory discrepancies, faster prescription processing, and an overall decline in pharmacy expenditure are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: in June 2020, Swisslog Healthcare launched The Open Pharmacy platform. This platform transforms pharmacy into health hubs and enable community pharmacies to face challenges by adapting new trends and expectations. However, the reluctance to adopt pharmacy automation systems is the major factor restraining the growth of global Pharmacy Automation Devices market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Pharmacy Automation Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the technological advancements in medication management in hospitals and pharmacies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Amerisource Bergen Corporation
Accu Chart Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc.
Omnicell, Inc.
McKesson Corporation
Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC
Baxter
Talyst, LLC
ScriptPro, LLC
CareFusion (Becton Dickinson And Company)
Medacist Solutions Group, LLC
Kirby Lester
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Medication Dispensing Systems
Packaging and Labeling Systems
Storage and Retrieval Systems
Automated Medication Compounding Systems
Tabletop Tablet Counters
By End-Use:
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Pharmacy Automation Devices Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors""
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Dynamics
3.1. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, by Product
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Medication Dispensing Systems
5.4.2. Packaging and Labeling Systems
5.4.3. Storage and Retrieval Systems
5.4.4. Automated Medication Compounding Systems
5.4.5. Tabletop Tablet Counters
Chapter 6. Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, by End-Use
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market by End-Use, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Hospital Pharmacy
6.4.2. Retail Pharmacy
For more information about this report visit: Pharmacy Automation Devices Market"
