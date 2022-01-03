Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, and Comprehensive Research Study

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:40:51 / Comserve Inc. / -- Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market :Global Size, Share Report,Market Trends, Industry Forecast, Growth, Trends Analysis, Keyplayers & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market was valued at USD 23.6 Billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 2.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Multiple sclerosis is a disease in which immune system eats away at the shielding encompassing of nerves. Multiple sclerosis is an inflammatory medical condition which results in axonal transection, neurodegeneration of the nerve cells of the brain and spinal cord and demyelination. It is devastating disease-causing coordination functions of the body and disruption in communication. Some of the other symptoms are numbness, spasticity, fatigue, cognitive changes, emotional changes, bladder dysfunction and depression. This disease broadly classified in RRMS(Relapsing-remitting Multiple Sclerosis), SPMS(Secondary-progressive multiple sclerosis), PPMS(Primary-Progressive Multiple Sclerosis), and PRMS(Progressive-Relapsing MS). Multiple Sclerosis therapies include – counselling, support group, acupuncture and physical therapy. Upsurge in patient population and increase in number of pipeline drugs are key drivers of the global multiple sclerosis therapies market. For instance, as per Statista, the number of pipeline drugs have increased, from 2001, there were 5,995 drugs in the R&D pipeline to 16,181 drugs in the pipeline in 2019. Furthermore, surge in number of patient assistance programs (PAPs) also support in market growth. Despite that, unspecified etiology restrains the market growth over the forecasting period 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, North America dominates the market owing to increase in demand for MS therapeutic products and increase favorable reimbursement policies. However, APAC also participating in market growth due to improved distribution networking of pharmaceutical company in the region.

Key Players in Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market

Abbvie Inc.

Bayer AG

Biogen

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGAA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Immunosuppressants

Immunomodulators

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

Intravenous

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LA

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors""

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market, by Route of Administration, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market Dynamics

3.1. Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Immunosuppressants

5.4.2. Immunomodulators

Chapter 6. Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market, by Route of Administration

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market Estimates & Forecasts by Route of Administration 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Oral

6.4.2. Injectable

6.4.3. Intravenous

