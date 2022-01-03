Nanocoatings: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:21:03 / Comserve Inc. / -- A key advantage of nanocoatings over other types of surface modifying agents (e.g. film forming polymers) is this transparency.



The incorporation of nanomaterials into thin films, coatings and surfaces leads to new functionalities, completely innovative characteristics and the possibility to achieve multi-functional coatings and smart coatings. The use of nanomaterials also results in performance enhancements in wear, corrosion-wear, fatigue and corrosion resistant coatings. Nanocoatings demonstrate significant enhancement in outdoor durability and vastly improved hardness and flexibility compared to traditional coatings.



A key advantage of nanocoatings over other types of surface modifying agents (e.g. film forming polymers) is this transparency. Allied to this, nanoparticles can be combined with delivery agents such as hydrophilic surface polymers to greatly enhance a variety of substrates. Nanocoatings can be designed to be used most substrates and can thus be applied to components from a wide range of markets.

Advantages of nanocoatings include:



Lower cost for a number of applications.

Improved functionalities over traditional coatings (transparency, improved barrier capabilities, resistant to erosion, spectral control (UV, IR).

Low energy used to produce coatings.

Superior coating characteristics.

Thin and lightweight: Reduces packing, transport and storage costs.

Nontoxic: Environmentally friendly product.

Surface compatibility.

Improved durability/resistance.

Extreme environment corrosion protection.

Cost effectiveness.

Reduced prep, application time/number of coats.

Extended life.

Optimized processing.

Properties such as anti-microbialism, product longevity, thermal insulation, gloss retention, dirt and water repellency, hardness, corrosion resistance, flame retardancy, ultraviolet radiation stability, improved energy efficiency, anti-graffiti, self-cleaning, moisture absorbing, gloss retention and chemical and mechanical properties are improved significantly using nanomaterials such as carbon nanotubes, graphene and nanoparticulate metal oxides.



Nanomaterials incorporated into coatings and applied onto surfaces improve wear resistance and toughness properties as well as meeting stringent regulatory and safety requirements. Nanocoatings also provide multiple functionalities in a single coating such as substrate adhesion, corrosion protection, enhanced colour effects and surface functionality/activity.



