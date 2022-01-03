Global Market for Anti-fouling and Easy-to-Clean Nanocoatings: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:19:47 / Comserve Inc. / -- Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean nanocoatings are applied to metal, glass, ceramic, stone and plastic surfaces for protection against biological, organic and chemical attack.



Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean nanocoatings are applied to metal, glass, ceramic, stone and plastic surfaces for protection against biological, organic and chemical attack. Application is relatively simple and these coatings are transparent with good adhesion on the substrate without difficult pre-treatment. They offer anti-stick, easy-to-clean and anti-corrosion properties and possess excellent mechanical and chemical stability. This allows for exceptional corrosion prevention, improved safety and reduced maintenance on surfaces and structures.



This 174 page report highlights the latest innovations and products in the Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean nanocoatings market. Report contents include:



Technology analysis: Durable hydro and oleophobic coatings; Anti-stick properties leading to less staining and easy-cleaning-effect; Anti-graffiti; Inhibiting the adhesion of microbes and marine fouling organisms; Nano-coating for reduction of germs, virus, algae.

Market analysis: Analysis of end user markets for smart glass:

Marine coatings.

Construction and infrastructure.

Environmentally friendly coatings.

Sanitary equipment.

Kitchen and domestic articles.

Wind generators, solar cells and solar collectors.

Aerospace-Drag reduction and Insect decontamination.

Anti-fouling pipeline coatings.

Market revenues forecasts: Detailed forecasts of the Smart Glass sector, by end user markets (revenues $ millions), to 2025.

Producer profiles: Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean nanocoatings producer profiles (Profiles of 146 producers).

