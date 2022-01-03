Global Market for Antimicrobial Smart Coatings: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:16:37 / Comserve Inc. / -- Antimicrobial smart coatings enabled by materials advances will greatly impact a wide range of markets, as the need to combat threats from bacteria and viruses grows, especially in the healthcare sector.



These coatings will also meet the requirement to not only neutralize harmful microbes but also selectively choose.



This 205 page report highlights the latest innovations and products in the antimicrobial smart coatings market, developed by large companies and start-ups. Report contents include:



Materials analysis: Materials used in antimicrobial smart coatings, their properties, benefits of usage and applications (Materials covered include silver and nanosilver, zinc oxide nanoparticles, graphene, novel biomaterials, carbon nanotubes, sulfates, silicon dioxide, copper, hydrogels, chitosan and nanocellulose nanocellulose).

Coatings analysis: Types of antimicrobial smart coatings under development.

Market analysis: Analysis of end user markets for antimicrobial smart coatings including:

Interiors

Stainless steel, glass, plastics and ceramic surfaces

Medical facilities and sensitive building applications

Air conditioning and ventilation systems

Hand rails

Restroom accessories

Medical

Medical hygiene-medical devices and surface hygiene

Wall coatings for hospitals

Hospital furniture

Dental implants, synthetic bones, catheters and artificial heart valves

Orthopaedic implants

Pharmaceutical labs

Medical textiles

Packaging

Food packaging

Polymeric films with anti-microbial properties for food packaging

Nanosilver coatings

Antibacterial coatings on plastic films

Textiles

Cotton textiles for clothing and apparel

Antibacterial cotton textiles for clothing and apparel

Interior textiles

Construction

Anti-mould and mildew coatings

Floor materials (coverings)

Exterior protective wood coatings

Paints

Food processing

Food preparation facilities

Food packaging

Food processing equipment

Filtration

Water purification

Air filtration units

Other

Fitness equipment.

Storage containers and tanks.

Water coolers and ice-making equipment.

Market revenues forecasts: Detailed forecasts of the antimicrobial smart coatings market, by end user markets (revenues $ millions).

Producer profiles: Smart antimicrobial coatings producer profiles (Profiles of over 60 producers).

