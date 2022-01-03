Global Market for Antimicrobial Smart Coatings: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:16:37 / Comserve Inc. / -- Antimicrobial smart coatings enabled by materials advances will greatly impact a wide range of markets, as the need to combat threats from bacteria and viruses grows, especially in the healthcare sector.
This 205 page report highlights the latest innovations and products in the antimicrobial smart coatings market, developed by large companies and start-ups. Report contents include:
Materials analysis: Materials used in antimicrobial smart coatings, their properties, benefits of usage and applications (Materials covered include silver and nanosilver, zinc oxide nanoparticles, graphene, novel biomaterials, carbon nanotubes, sulfates, silicon dioxide, copper, hydrogels, chitosan and nanocellulose nanocellulose).
Coatings analysis: Types of antimicrobial smart coatings under development.
Market analysis: Analysis of end user markets for antimicrobial smart coatings including:
Interiors
Stainless steel, glass, plastics and ceramic surfaces
Medical facilities and sensitive building applications
Air conditioning and ventilation systems
Hand rails
Restroom accessories
Medical
Medical hygiene-medical devices and surface hygiene
Wall coatings for hospitals
Hospital furniture
Dental implants, synthetic bones, catheters and artificial heart valves
Orthopaedic implants
Pharmaceutical labs
Medical textiles
Packaging
Food packaging
Polymeric films with anti-microbial properties for food packaging
Nanosilver coatings
Antibacterial coatings on plastic films
Textiles
Cotton textiles for clothing and apparel
Antibacterial cotton textiles for clothing and apparel
Interior textiles
Construction
Anti-mould and mildew coatings
Floor materials (coverings)
Exterior protective wood coatings
Paints
Food processing
Food preparation facilities
Food packaging
Food processing equipment
Filtration
Water purification
Air filtration units
Other
Fitness equipment.
Storage containers and tanks.
Water coolers and ice-making equipment.
Market revenues forecasts: Detailed forecasts of the antimicrobial smart coatings market, by end user markets (revenues $ millions).
Producer profiles: Smart antimicrobial coatings producer profiles (Profiles of over 60 producers).
