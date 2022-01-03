Global Hydrogen Market - Size, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020-2024

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:12:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global hydrogen market is expected to reach US$191.8 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.09% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The market growth was driven by various factors like increasing global carbon emissions,
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
The global hydrogen market is expected to reach US$191.8 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.09% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The market growth was driven by various factors like increasing global carbon emissions, rising consumption of agricultural fertilizers, expanding pharmaceutical market and increasing margarine market. The global hydrogen market experienced certain challenges like the storage problem of hydrogen and health effects caused by hydrogen. The market is anticipated to face certain trends such as rising production of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, increasing demand of hydrochloric acid and growing demand for oil.
The global hydrogen market can be segmented into the following four categories on the basis of production process: natural gas steam reforming, oil partial oxidation, coal gasification and water electrolysis. In 2019, the highest market share was held by natural gas steam reforming, followed by oil partial oxidation. The global hydrogen market by end users can be segmented as follows: ammonia production, chemical industry/refineries, electronic industry, metal/glass industry and food industry. The dominant share of the market was held by ammonia production segment in 2019. The global hydrogen production volume is anticipated to be 122.58 million tonnes in 2024. The global hydrogen production by generation system can be segmented into the following two categories: captive and merchant. The dominant share of hydrogen production in 2019 was held by captive mode.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-62214
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Hydrogen Market - Size, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020-2024
The global hydrogen market by region can be segmented as follows: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and Central & South America. In 2019, the largest share of hydrogen production was generated by Asia Pacific, followed by Europe.
Scope of the report:
• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global hydrogen market value and production volume.
• The major regional markets (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and Central & South America, along with the US) have been analyzed.
• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.
• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Air Liquide, Linde Plc, NEL ASA, Messer Group, Air Products & Chemicals and Taiyo Nippon Sanso) are also presented in detail.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-62214
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Hydrogen Market - Size, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020-2024
Key Target Audience:
• Hydrogen Manufacturers
• Supply Chain Partners
• End Users (Businesses/ Consumers)
• Consulting Firms
• Investment Banks
• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities
TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Market Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Properties of Hydrogen
1.3 Storage of Hydrogen
1.4 Production Process of Hydrogen
1.5 Application of Hydrogen
2. Global Market
2.1 Global Hydrogen Market by Value
2.2 Global Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value
2.3 Global Hydrogen Market by Production Process
2.3.1 Global Natural Gas Steam Reforming Hydrogen Market by Value
2.3.2 Global Natural Gas Steam Reforming Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value
2.3.3 Global Oil Partial Oxidation Hydrogen Market by Value
2.3.4 Global Oil Partial Oxidation Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value
2.3.5 Global Coal Gasification Hydrogen Market by Value
2.3.6 Global Coal Gasification Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value
2.3.7 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Market by Value
2.3.8 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Global Hydrogen Market - Size, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020-2024 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.