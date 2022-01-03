Global Hydrogen Market - Size, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020-2024

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:12:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global hydrogen market is expected to reach US$191.8 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.09% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The market growth was driven by various factors like increasing global carbon emissions,



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global hydrogen market is expected to reach US$191.8 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.09% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The market growth was driven by various factors like increasing global carbon emissions, rising consumption of agricultural fertilizers, expanding pharmaceutical market and increasing margarine market. The global hydrogen market experienced certain challenges like the storage problem of hydrogen and health effects caused by hydrogen. The market is anticipated to face certain trends such as rising production of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, increasing demand of hydrochloric acid and growing demand for oil.

The global hydrogen market can be segmented into the following four categories on the basis of production process: natural gas steam reforming, oil partial oxidation, coal gasification and water electrolysis. In 2019, the highest market share was held by natural gas steam reforming, followed by oil partial oxidation. The global hydrogen market by end users can be segmented as follows: ammonia production, chemical industry/refineries, electronic industry, metal/glass industry and food industry. The dominant share of the market was held by ammonia production segment in 2019. The global hydrogen production volume is anticipated to be 122.58 million tonnes in 2024. The global hydrogen production by generation system can be segmented into the following two categories: captive and merchant. The dominant share of hydrogen production in 2019 was held by captive mode.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-62214

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Hydrogen Market - Size, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020-2024

The global hydrogen market by region can be segmented as follows: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and Central & South America. In 2019, the largest share of hydrogen production was generated by Asia Pacific, followed by Europe.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global hydrogen market value and production volume.

• The major regional markets (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and Central & South America, along with the US) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Air Liquide, Linde Plc, NEL ASA, Messer Group, Air Products & Chemicals and Taiyo Nippon Sanso) are also presented in detail.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-62214

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Hydrogen Market - Size, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020-2024

Key Target Audience:

• Hydrogen Manufacturers

• Supply Chain Partners

• End Users (Businesses/ Consumers)

• Consulting Firms

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Market Overview



1.1 Introduction

1.2 Properties of Hydrogen

1.3 Storage of Hydrogen

1.4 Production Process of Hydrogen

1.5 Application of Hydrogen



2. Global Market



2.1 Global Hydrogen Market by Value



2.2 Global Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value



2.3 Global Hydrogen Market by Production Process

2.3.1 Global Natural Gas Steam Reforming Hydrogen Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Natural Gas Steam Reforming Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Oil Partial Oxidation Hydrogen Market by Value

2.3.4 Global Oil Partial Oxidation Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

2.3.5 Global Coal Gasification Hydrogen Market by Value

2.3.6 Global Coal Gasification Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

2.3.7 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Market by Value

2.3.8 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global Hydrogen Market - Size, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020-2024 appeared first on Comserveonline.