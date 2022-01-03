Dental Imaging Market 2021 Segmentation, Future Business Strategy, Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast by 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 03:05:42 / Comserve Inc. / -- Dental Imaging Market By Product (Extraoral Imaging Systems, and Intraoral Imaging Systems), By Application (Implantology, Endodontics Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026



Dental Imaging Market By Product (Extraoral Imaging Systems, and Intraoral Imaging Systems), By Application (Implantology, Endodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, and Other Applications), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Diagnostic Centers, and Dental Academic & Research Institute), By Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026 Dental imaging is a sophisticated procedure that entirely depends on the extent of radiation penetrating through the dental structures. Radiation hits the film and strikes a picture that helps our medical practitioner study the reason behind the matter or pain, including early tooth decay, gum disease, abscesses, and abnormal growths. The dental

imaging market also includes intraoral & extraoral X-ray systems along with digital technology, and these are swiftly penetrating the market and taking the place of analog systems. Therefore, which are the main driving forces of its demand.

Get A PDF Sample For More Detailed Market Insights:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107564



Research Methodology:



The dental imaging market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:



Primary Participant Share39%27%22%12%GEOGRAPHYNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificRest of World27%47%26%COMPANYTeir 1Teir 2Teir 3



In the current world scenario-where, the main focus on technological advancements has risen-it is anticipated that the advantages of advanced dental imaging can guarantee its larger adoption within the years to come back. The rising demand for dentistry, the growing affordability of imaging systems, and also the want for fast and accurate diagnosis are the major factors driving the expansion of this market Some of the major players in the domain of Dental Imaging are Envista Holdings Corporation, DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc., PLANMECA OY, Carestream Dental, LLC, VATECH Co., Ltd, General Co., Ltd, Inc, Apteryx Imaging, Inc, ACTEON Group, Owandy Radiology, J. MORITA CORP, Align Technology, and Midmark Corporation. On the bases of types of products, the market is segmented into:

● Extraoral

● Intraoral

The intraoral scanner segment is expected to rise at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, propelled by the advantages of capturing direct dental impressions, reducing the cost of restoration remakes, and providing overall advanced clinical workflows. The intraoral imaging systems segment is further categorized into intraoral X-ray systems, intraoral PSP systems, intraoral sensors, intraoral scanners, and intraoral cameras.

Considering the market segments based on the application, the market is divided into:



● Implantology



● Endodontics

● Oral & maxillofacial surgery

● Orthodontics



The implantology segment managed the largest share of the market in 2019. The Driving force of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of dental implants, increasing number of bone-graft assessments, and rising focus on the evaluation of post-

treatment cases.



Focusing on the end-users based market segmentation the market is broadly classified

into:



● Dental hospitals & Clinics

● Dental diagnostic institutes

● Dental academic & Research centers



Dental hospitals & clinics are assumed to own the highest growth rate during the estimated period. The high growth rate of this end-user segment can be accredited to the inexpensive advanced dental imaging systems, growing consciousness among patients and increasing demand for quick and precise patient diagnosis and treatment planning.



The geographical spread of this market can be classified into:



● North America,

● Europe,

● The Asia Pacific, and

● The rest of the world.



Dental Imaging Market : Geographic Distribution (2020)North AmericaXX.X%Asia PacificXX.X%EuropeXX.X%North America held the largest share in the market with growing awareness among patients, and the rising adoption of technically advanced imaging systems by dentistsIncreased focus on advanced dental imaging technologies of new emerging and leading market players fuel the demand for dental imaging productsEurope is the second largest revenue generating region due the growing expenditure on the oral healthRoWXX.X%



Among all the regions, North America held the largest share of the market in 2019. Many factors are responsible for their leadership in the market as the existing number of players in the dental imaging market, increasing awareness among patients, and the rising adoption of technically advanced imaging systems by dentists. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region witnessed the highest growth, which is due to factors such as the increased focus of new emerging and leading market players on developing Asian markets, a rise in cash flows, more relaxed regulatory policies, and growing dental tourism market.



The estimated market value of Dental Imaging in 2020 is $2.81 billion, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% in the coming years and predicted to reach a value of $4.51 billion in 2026. There are many important factors which are the driving forces

behind the growth of Dental Imaging market:

● Advanced technological tools

● Growing demand for Dental Practices and Rising Dental Expenditure

● Rising need for Cosmetic Dentistry

● The drastic increase in Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases

Get A PDF Sample For More Detailed Market Insights:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107564



There are a lot of opportunities from emerging countries, and this report will help in understanding the present market dynamics, changing requirements, and innovations that might be needed to make the user experience enriching.



● This report would be the foundation for any research on the Dental Imaging, vendor capabilities, SWOT of the sensors, and organized framework for data analysis for further advanced innovation.

● This piece of the report would be the chief support for extensive research and a tool for the forthcoming innovations and technologies. This provides an analysis of the major players in the market, their competition, and the survivability, with which a player can compete in the market.

● The report contains insights regarding upcoming technological innovations and advanced solutions for the Dental Imaging

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Dental Imaging Market 2021 Segmentation, Future Business Strategy, Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast by 2026 appeared first on Comserveonline.