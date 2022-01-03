Patient Monitoring Devices Market 2021 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 02:47:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- The patient monitoring devices are used to monitor the patient's health condition, which helps professionals to keep a watch on the patient's condition.
Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Type (Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Device, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Multiparameter Monitoring Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring Devices, Temperature Monitoring Devices, and Urine Output Monitoring Devices), End User (Hospital and Clinics, Home settings and Ambulatory centers) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) Global Forecast to 2026
The patient monitoring devices are used to monitor the patient's health condition, which helps professionals to keep a watch on the patient's condition. The patient monitoring device calculates, record, deliver and shows the final results of biometric values such as heart rate, oxygen saturation, blood pressure, and more. The patient monitoring device market is growing enormously, and the factors contributing towards enhancing the market growth are wireless patient monitoring devices, which are very in demand. Wireless patient monitoring devices involve monitoring the patient's vitals remotely through devices that transfer a patient's health data to other locations of wireless technology. Also, rapid growth in the elderly population increases the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular. Somehow, the adoption of advanced patient monitoring devices by professionals is difficult, and this is a restrain to market growth. The patient monitoring devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% throughout the study period, it predicted to reach from $23 billion in 2020 and anticipate to reach a value of $32 billion in 2026.
The market for Patient Monitoring Devices has been segmented based on type, end-user and geography.
Based on Type:
Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices
Devices
Disposables
Neuromonitoring Devices
Cerebral Oximeters
Electroencephalograph (EEG) Machines
Electromyograph (EMG) Machines
Electrophysiological (EP) Monitoring
Intracranial Pressure Monitors
Cardiac Monitoring Devices
ECG Devices
Event Monitors
Implantable Loop Recorders
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitors
Smart Wearable ECG Monitors
Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices
Ultrasound
Fetal Monitoring Devices
Neonatal Monitoring Devices
Respiratory Monitoring Devices
Pulse Oximeters
Spirometers
Capnographs
Peak Flow Meters
Multiparameter Monitoring Devices
Low-Acuity Monitoring Devices
Mid-Acuity Monitoring Devices
High-Acuity Monitoring Devices
Temperature Monitoring Devices
Weight Monitoring Devices
Others
Based on Geography:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Patient monitoring devices market segmentation based on type: cardiac monitoring devices, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices, hemodynamic monitoring devices, multi-parameter monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, respiratory monitoring devices, temperature monitoring devices, weight monitoring devices, and others. This segment is expected to have the largest share in the market due to the increasing number of neurological diseases, emerging research, and development in the field of cerebral and spinal disorders and the number of growing upgraded facilities such as EEG labs and sleep centers.
Further, market-based on end-user divided into hospitals & clinics, home settings, and ambulatory surgical centers. The home setting is expected to have the largest market share due to the increase in the awareness of remote monitoring in public, which involves monitoring patient's vitals remotely by transferring data from one location to another.
Moreover, the market based on geography is segmented into North America Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America dominates the market due to well organized and significant investment in healthcare infrastructure, & research and the significant surge in geriatric population boost the demand for monitoring device in the region
Globally, the demand for patient monitoring devices has increased due to the evolving lifestyle and chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and others, a rise in the elderly population along with improvised technologies in this field, such as wireless remote monitoring. The increasing adoption of the patient monitoring devices in non-hospital settings such as home settings and ambulatory surgery centers which provide the opportunity for the market.
The major market players in the patient monitoring devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Medtronic, Nihon Kohden, Natus Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Edward Lifesciences, Omron, Masimo, GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Schiller g, Drägerwerk Ag, Compumedics, BTL, Biotronik, Biotelemetry, and Abbott Laboratories.
Globally, the developing countries are the future markets that are expected to provide new opportunities for the patients monitoring device market growth. This report will provide companies to understand the trends, market dynamics, and end-user requirements. The detailed analysis based on qualitative and quantitative factors provides a comprehensive view of the market
The research analysis of the major players helps users to understand the dynamic strategies of the key players including product innovation, joint ventures, merger & acquisitions, and partnerships
This report also gives detailed portfolio analysis and capability analysis for the key players
Quantitative analysis provides facts about the market
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
