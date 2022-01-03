Smart Bed Market 2021 Key Players Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trend, Gross Margin, Demand and Forecast by 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 02:42:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- Smart Bed Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% in the forecasting period. The market is predicted to reach $7,735 million in 2026 from $4,003 million in 2020.



Smart Bed Market by Product (Manual, Semi-automatic and Fully-automatic), End-user (Residential, Hospital, and Other End Users), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) - Forecast to 2026



A smart bed is a bed installed with sensors and technologies, which gives information about how well an individual is sleeping, and the smart technology in the bed helps a person to improve the sleep. Some smart beds are also available with in-built installed features such as TV and alarm. There are smart bed sheets available that adjust according to the weather changes in the night.

Download Sample PDF Of This Report:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107574



The smart bed market is an emerging market with multiple factors propelling the market growth including the increasing preference for smart beds for the athletes, rising elderly population, increasing incidence of diseases, and the consolidation of internet of things (IoT) in this technology. Although, the high costs incurred in purchases and maintenance can be considered as the constraint to the market growth. Smart Bed Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% in the forecasting period. The market is predicted to reach $7,735 million in 2026 from $4,003 million in 2020.



The scope of the smart bed market report includes:



Based on the Product:



Manual

Semi-automatic

Fully -automatic

Based on the End User:

Residential

Hospital

Other End Users

Based on the Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



Smart bed market segmented based on the product – The semi-automatic smart bed segment is estimated to have the largest demand share in the market as these semi-automatic beds are commonly used in the hospitals and for the homecare settings for the patients. These beds can be enabled to adjust to eating food as well as for sleeping also.



As per the end-users market segmentation, the hospitals have a major role in the market growth as the smart beds are mostly used in hospitals for effective patient monitoring and easy management of the patient's health condition and for the better improvement of the patient. The advancements in smart bed technology are enhancing the market in the end-user segment.



The distribution channel market segment in the smart bed market is divided into supermarkets, specialty stores, online, and other distribution channels. The online distribution channel is accounted to have the largest share due to the increasing e-commerce adoption, and the favorable discounts in the online purchases.



As per the geographical analysis, North America is said to acquire a major part of the market share as it is observed the growing adoption of advanced technology in the healthcare and the rising incidence of diseases and the increasing elderly population. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is also expected to be a lucrative market due to the innovative manufacturers in countries such as China, Korea, and Japan.



Globally, smart beds are majorly used in the medical sector for the easy and effective monitoring of the patients. The major aspects impelling the smart bed market growth include the increasing rate of diseases results in the growing number of patients; increasing investments in the healthcare facilities in the healthcare sector, and the increasing preference of the smart bed for the athletes to self monitor their sleep. The dearth of the skilled manufacturer in some countries in this field is a constraint in the market growth.



The smart bed market also provides the analysis of major players of the market include Stryker Corporation, Responsive Surface Technology, Paramount Bed Co, BodiTrak, ArjoHuntleigh AB, Sleepnumber, Invacare Corporation, Hi-Interiors SRL, BAM Labs and Balluga Limited, and Hill Rom Holdings Inc



However, the scope of the smart bed market is increasing globally as the preference is given for the comfortable and for health in the emerging regions. The increasing technological improvements in the smart bed manufacture are solidifying market growth. This report gives the smart bed market analysis based on the qualitative and quantitative for the better experience of the user.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the smart bed industry and the market trends, opportunities

This report also gives the analysis of the product innovation in the smart bed market and the investments of the leading players in the research and development



Download Sample PDF Of This Report:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107574



This report helps the research and development industry of the smart bed market for the innovative development in the product

This research also provides the analysis of market spread all over the world

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Smart Bed Market 2021 Key Players Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trend, Gross Margin, Demand and Forecast by 2026 appeared first on Comserveonline.