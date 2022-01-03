Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2021 Growth by Opportunities, Application, Current Trend and Forecast by 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 02:40:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- Medical Equipment Maintenance Market will grow from $34.79 billion in 2020 to $60.16 billion by 2026, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.56% during the forecast period medical-equipment-maintenance-market
Medical equipment maintenance is the process of maintaining the equipment condition as well as preserving the equipment. Medical equipment need to get repaired regularly and upgraded according to the advanced technology. Preventive maintenance should be adopted for the safety of the patients and to avoid mishaps in the process. Globally, the medical equipment maintenance market is playing an important role in the medical industry, and the factors contributing to the market growth are increasing awareness of the preventive maintenance of the medical equipment, funding in innovative mechanisms, and increase in the purchase of refurbished medical equipment.
However, the initial cost and essential expenditure in the maintenance of the equipment is very high, thus causing the restrain in the market growth. The Medical Equipment Maintenance Market will grow from $34.79 billion in 2020 to $60.16 billion by 2026, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.56% during the forecast period
The Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is segmented based on
Device Type:
Imaging Equipment
Advanced Imaging Modalities
CT
MRI
Other Advanced Medical Imaging Modalities
Primary Imaging Modalities
Digital X-Ray
Ultrasound
Other Primary Medical Imaging Modalities
Electromedical Equipment
Endoscopic Devices
Surgical Instruments
Other Medical Equipment
Life Support Devices
Dental Equipment
Service Type:
Preventive Maintenance
Corrective Maintenance
Operational Maintenance
Service Provider:
Original Equipment Manufacturers
Multi-Vendor OEMs
Single-Vendor OEMs
Independent Service Organizations
In-House Maintenance
End-User:
Public Organizations
Private Organizations
Geography:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
In the medical equipment maintenance market segmentation of device type, the imaging equipment device has acquired the largest share in the market due to the high requirement of the maintenance services incurred in the imaging equipment and high cost for the shifting of the device as well as the need of verification of the maximum active time of the equipment.
Moreover, based on service type, the preventive maintenance service has acquired the largest share in market growth. The preventive maintenance service is very much in demand in the medical repair market due to the benefits such as scheduled inspections to ensure safety and to avoid expensive repairs in the future.
Based on the service providers, the original equipment manufacturers are playing a prominent role in the medical equipment maintenance market growth due to the widespread of these manufacturers in the world and the presence of technical experts in the original equipment manufacturers.
Further, in end-users segmentation, the public organizations have the largest share in the medical equipment maintenance market due to the increasing public healthcare centers and nursing homes. These public healthcare centers require regular maintenance of the equipment because of the more frequent usage of the equipment.
The medical equipment maintenance market based on geography is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the RoW. North America has the largest share compared to all regions due to the advanced healthcare structure and an increase in the old geriatric population. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to support market growth due to the increased population in this region.
Globally, the medical equipment maintenance market is expanding, and the market has a major impact on the healthcare sector. The major factor driving this market growth is the increasing need for preventive maintenance in the healthcare sector to optimize industry operations. In addition, the major innovations in the service offerings in the medical equipment maintenance market are giving the opportunity for the market.
The key players in the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market are GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Canon Inc, Siemens Healthineers, Aramark Services, Inc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Althea, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Olympus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Carestream Health, Inc, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Bc Technical, Inc, and Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg.
Moreover, the increasing awareness of the safety leads to maintenance of the equipment and government initiatives for the public welfare support the Medical Equipment Maintenance market growth. This report will help the market players to understand the key market trends, market dynamics, and end-user pain points. The qualitative and quantitative analysis enhances the user experience of the report.
The competitive analysis of the major players enables users to understand the dynamic strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, merger & acquisitions and joint ventures of the key players
This report also provides the portfolio analysis, capability analysis of the leading players
Quantitative analysis of the market enables users to understand the actual facts of the market across four major regions
