In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control Market 2021 Segmentation Analysis, Key Players, Industry Share and Forecast by 2026

In Vitro Diagnostic is the test done on the blood or tissue samples taken from the body. The in vitro diagnostic quality controls are samples used to check the reliability of the in vitro diagnostic testing system to validate the accuracy of the test results. These quality controls also evaluate the impact of the various factors including environmental conditions and operator's performance on test results. As a result of this the In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control market is attributed to control the accuracy of the test laboratories, clinical laboratories and pathology labs where the tests are done.

The rise in these accredited clinical laboratories is driving the market growth. Further, the adoption of the third-party quality controls, rapid increase in the chronic and infectious diseases are other major drivers for the market. The increase in demand of multi analyte controls gives the opportunity the vendors to fulfil the end-user demand. The In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control Market is expected to reach USD 1,220 million by 2026 from an estimated value of USD 999.44 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of ~3.38% during the forecast period.



The In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control market has segmented based on product and service, manufacturer, application, end user and region.



Product based segmentation:



• Quality Control Products

• Serum/Plasma-Based Controls

• Whole Blood-Based Controls

• Urine-Based Controls

• Other Controls

• Quality Assurance Services

• Data Management Solutions



Manufacturer based segmentation:



• Third-Party Controls

• Independent Controls

• Instrument-Specific Controls

• Original Equipment Manufacturer Controls



Application based segmentation:



• Clinical chemistry

• Immunochemistry

• Hematology

• Coagulation & Hemostasis

• Microbiology

• Molecular Diagnostics

• Other Applications



End-User based segmentation:



• Hospitals

• Clinical Laboratories

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Other End Users



Region based segmentation:



• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• RoW



In the application segmentation immunochemistry plays a major role in the growth of the market. The demand for this segment is attributed to the increased utilization of the multi-analyte controls to perform immunoassay tests in the labs. Thus, the immunochemistry has been taking the largest market share in the forecast period.



In product and services segment the Quality Assurance Services market growing at a highest growth rate due to increasing need of performance assessment in clinical laboratories. The quality control products segment accounted largest market share in In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control market due to increasing demand for serum/plasma-based controls for stability and accuracy of test result.

Further, the market segmentation is based on manufacturer - it is divided into third party controls and original equipment manufacturer controls. The third-party controls segment accounted largest share in the market due to the unbiased test results. This results in the high rise in the demand of the third-party controls products in the market.



Based on the end-users the market is divided into hospitals, academic and research institutes and other end-users. The hospitals have the prominent role in the in vitro diagnostic quality control growth rate due to the increasing amount of IVD procedures in the hospitals. Clinical laboratories are also expected to increase the demand for In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control products.



As per the regional analysis, North America has the largest share in the global In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control due to the factors such as increasing IVD procedures, growing awareness of the ensured and accurate test results, in addition to these the increased adoption of the third-party controls also fuel the demand for In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control products and services.



Globally the In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control market has been expanding its growth – the factors which are driving this market are the increasing awareness of the ensured and accurate test results, scenario of the increased chronic and infectious diseases where the accurate test is needed to cure, treat and prevent the disease. The rise in the demand of the multi-analyte controls gives the opportunity to the in vitro diagnostic quality control.



The high cost of the quality control process hinders the demand for In Vitro Diagnostic Quality products and services. Strict rules for product approval procedure and the lack of regulations for clinical laboratory accreditation in developing countries are major challenges in the market.



The key competitors in the In Vitro Diagnostic Quality market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Technopath Clinical Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Bio-Techne Corporation, Danaher Corporation, SeraCare Life Sciences Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Fortress Diagnostics, Helena Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Helena Laboratories, and Diagnostics, Inc.

This report analysis helps the vendors in the market to know the current trends, dynamics and opportunities of the market and needs of the end-users. The qualitative and quantitative analysis enhances the user experience of the report.



● The competitive analysis of the major players enables users to understand the dynamic strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, merger & acquisitions and joint ventures of the key players

● This report also provides the SWOT analysis, portfolio analysis, capability analysis of the leading players

● The report will also help the research organization of In Vitro Diagnostic Quality to support their development activities

● Quantitative analysis of the market enables users to understand the actual facts of the market across four major regions

