Medical Device Cleaning Market 2021 Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association and Key Drivers Analysis to 2026

Hospitals use a lot of medical devices in the process of treatment and testing of the patients. These medical devices should be cleaned and disinfected on regular basis which needs the disinfectants and detergents. Even if the devices are reusable or implantable or disposable the devices need to be cleaned. The spread of infections which are acquired by the hospital is the risk for patients in the hospital which gives preference to the cleaning in the healthcare centers.

The Medical Device Cleaning is expanding enormously in the healthcare sector. The reusable devices are the major aspect of this market where cleaning and sterilization of devices is done through various methods and procedures in the different regions.

In the application segment the medical device cleaning market is segmented by:



• Surgical Instruments

• Dental Instruments

• Ultrasound Probes

• Endoscopes

• Others



In which surgical instruments cleaning has the major role and accounted largest share in the market. due to increasing chronic diseases, growing generic population, and growing number surgeries across world. The other key area where this device cleaning is applied is in the endoscopic procedures which is also a playing a dominant role in this market growth rate. Endoscope is the procedure where the instrument is inserted in the body where the safety is maintained in the process of hygiene of the instrument.



Segmentation of market covered based on process in the study are:



• Manual Cleaning

• Automatic Cleaning

• Disinfection

• Presoaking/Precleaning



Manual cleaning is one process which is done for cleaning the medical devices where detergents and brushes are used to remove the dirt and some specialized tools are preferred in the cleaning. The device is sterilized in the high temperature and disinfected with some fluids.



The other process which is used for the cleaning of medical devices is automatic cleaning in which the automated machines are utilized such as ultrasonic otherwise called as mechanic washers. The automatic process is adopted for the ensured cleaning of the medical devices and appliances; gas like ethylene oxide is used for the sterilization. This process of automatic cleaning is the assured and fastest cleaning which is opted by many healthcare centers which are fueling the demand medical device cleaning products.



Presoaking/Precleaning is critical process in medical devices cleaning. Globally, this process is applied to fulfill the healthcare industry compliance and governance need to secure the patients from infections.



Segmentation of the market based on the End users:



• Hospitals and Clinics

• Diagnostic centers

• Dental Clinics



Hospitals and clinics are the areas where the hygiene takes a prominent role. Therefore, it is observed that hospital and clinics accounted major share the market because most of the medical devices are reusable which needs the regular cleaning.



Taken into the regional segmentation the North America is dominating the medical device cleaning market in the recent years. Healthcare expenditure has increased in the US compared to other countries, increase in the elderly population, adoption of the advanced technology and the key players present in this region drive the demand. Asia-Pacific region is also projected to increase the growth in the market in the forecast period, due increasing population as well as increasing need of improved healthcare services in the Asia-Pacific region



Globally the market is enhancing its growth in the healthcare sector. The factors which are driving this market are increase in the surgical procedures need cleaning of the surgical instruments, increasing infections in the hospitals, awareness on the cleaning and safety, increase in the chronic diseases in old people. However, the safety concerns of the reprocessed devices and emergence of one time use medical devices hinders the demand for medical devices cleaning products.



The key players in this market are 3M, Getinge AB, MMM Group, Belimed AG, Matachana, Sotera Health, Cardinal Health, Advanced Sterilization, Cantel Medical Steris Corporation, Tristel Solutions Ltd, Sirmaxo Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Metrex Research, LLC Pharmax Limited, and Ecolab Inc.



Globally, the Medical Device Cleaning market is increasing during the forecast period. Due to the increasing use of advanced technologies for cleaning and sterilizing, the early adoption of the new technology in the developed regions will have positive impact in the coming future.

