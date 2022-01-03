Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market 2021 Industry Research, Business Growth, Future Investment and Emerging Trend to 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 02:33:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- Nerve Repair and Regeneration market is predicted to reach $16.89 Billion by 2026 from $8.62 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of ~11.8% during the forecast period.



Nerves are collective neurons, which help in sending messages from one body part to another part like signals. Injuries can cause damage to nerve cells and may not be able to send signals to and from the brain. Nerve damage can cause due to the pressure, stretching, or cutting of a nerve. Nerve repair and regeneration process can help to restore the nerves to the normal condition. Globally, major factors contributing to the Nerve repair and regeneration market growth include increasing number of nerve injuries, rapidly increasing old population where the nerves are very sensitive in this group as well as the rapidly growing neurological disorders.

However, the lack of trained professionals and strict regulations are constraints in the market growth. The Nerve Repair and Regeneration market is predicted to reach $16.89 Billion by 2026 from $8.62 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of ~11.8% during the forecast period.



The Nerve Repair and Regeneration market is segmented based on product, application, end-user, and geography.



Based on Product:



• Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices

o Internal Neurostimulation Devices

 Spinal Cord Stimulation

 Deep Brain Stimulation

 Vagus Nerve Stimulation

 Sacral Nerve Stimulation

 Gastric Electrical Stimulation

• External Neurostimulation Devices

o Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

o Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

• Biomaterials

o Nerve Conduits

o Nerve Protectors

o Nerve Wraps

o Nerve Connectors



Based on Application:



• Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

o Internal Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

o External Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

• Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy

o Epineural Repair

o Perineural Repair

o Group Fascicular Repair

• Nerve Grafting

o Autografts

o Allografts

o Xenografts

• Stem Cell Therapy



Based on End User:



• Hospitals & Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centres



Based on Geography:



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



Based on product segment neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices segment accounted the largest share in the nerve repair and regeneration market due to the increasing occurrences of peripheral nerve injuries, advance technology in the nerve repair and regeneration, and the benefits of reimbursement policies are the factors enhancing the market growth.



Further, based on application neurostimulation and neuromodulation segment is expected to have the largest share in the market due to the rapidly increasing neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, and other dementias and growing occurrences of peripheral nerve injuries.



The nerve repair and regeneration market, based on end-users the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in the market due to the increasing number of nerve repair and nerve surgery procedures in hospitals, increased old population, and well-established healthcare infrastructure.



On the bases of geography, the market is segmented into four regions includes North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. North America is dominating the market growth due to the increased cases of nerve injuries, well-established healthcare centers in this region, and high investments in the healthcare industry in this region are factors solidifying the growth.



Globally, the nerve repair and regeneration market is expanding due to the increasing neurological disorders; emerging technologies in the field of neurological surgeries, increasing elderly population in all over the world are the factors driving the nerve repair and regeneration market. Emerging countries are expected to be the future markets and give a new opportunity for market growth. Somehow, difficulties may occur in treating the large nerve gaps, and this is the challenge for the market growth.



The key market players in the Nerve Repair and Regeneration market are Livanova, Orthomed, Axogen, Baxter, Integra Lifescience, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Nevro, Stryker, Medtronic, Polyganics, and Neuropace.

The constricted regulations and time-consuming approval process are the major challenges in the nerve repair and regeneration market. However, the advanced stem-cell therapy in the nerve the market provides the opportunity for the nerve repair and regeneration market. This report helps to understand the key market trends, market players strategies, and end-user analysis.



● The competitive analysis of the major players enables users to understand the dynamic strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, merger & acquisitions and joint ventures of the key players

● This report also provides the portfolio analysis, capability analysis of the leading players

● Quantitative analysis of the market enables users to understand the actual facts of the market across four major regions

