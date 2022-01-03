Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market 2021 Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 02:31:10 / Comserve Inc. / -- Orthopedic braces and supports are made of inelastic materials, such as hard plastic and soft materials such as spandex and tightly-knit fabrics designed to prevent the movement of the joint.



Orthopedic braces and supports are made of inelastic materials, such as hard plastic and soft materials such as spandex and tightly-knit fabrics designed to prevent the movement of the joint. Orthopedic braces and supports are used to prevent the joint movement and allow the joint to heal in a proper position.

Research Methodology:



The orthopedic braces and supports market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study.



Orthopedic braces and supports market is growing, and the factors driving the market are increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders and diseases, introduction of new orthopedic products into the market, high affordability, and easy availability of products in the market along with rapidly increasing sports & sports-related accidents. However, restricted clinical evidence to support the therapeutic potency of orthopedic braces restrains the market growth. Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of ~6.3% with a market value of $5.8 billion in 2026 from 4.0 billion in 2020.



The Orthopedic braces and supports market is segmented as follows:



Based on Type:

• Knee Braces & Supports

o Knee Braces & Supports

o Knee Braces for Osteoarthritis & Ligament Injuries

o Post-Operational Knee Braces

• Foot and Ankle Braces & Supports

o Soft Braces

o Hinged Braces

• Spinal Orthoses

• Upper Extremity Braces & Supports

o Shoulder Braces & Supports

o Wrist & Hand Braces & Supports

o Elbow Braces & Supports

•

Based on End User:



• Hospitals

• Orthopedic Clinics

• Over the Counter (OTC)

• Others



Based on Geography:



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



On the basis of product, the ‘knee braces & supports' is the segment which has largest share in the ‘orthopedic braces & supports' market with the advantages of this product such as less rotation of the knee, protection from after the surgery risk of injury and medial and lateral aid. The increasing elderly and obesity population where there is a high risk of knee-related problems are some other aspects that enhance market growth.



On the basis of end-use, the orthopedic clinic holds about one-third of the market share. OTC related orthopedic supports are anticipated to show rewarding development over the study period because of the easy accessibility of these items in retail drug stores. Patients with intense muscle torment lean toward profiting items OTC. These items decrease the recuperation time and encourage quick treatment for harmed portions of muscles and joints. Hospital held a noteworthy piece of the overall industry inferable from the increment in the number of medical clinic affirmations for the treatment of awful and spinal wounds, bone breaks, and



Moreover, based on geography North America is the leading region in the market share due to the beneficial reimbursements and insurance policies for orthopedic procedures, and the government initiatives for product commercialization are the factors supporting the orthopedic braces and supports market growth. Europe is also expected to have the second-largest share in the market due to the rising use of therapies and products in European countries. Europe is also expected to have the second-largest share in the market due to the increasing demand for advanced therapies and products in this region.



The key market promoters in the orthopedic braces and supports market are - Bird And Cronin, Inc., Breg, Inc, DeroyaL Industries, Inc., DJO FinanceLlc, FLA Orthopedics, MediGmbh& Co. KG, Össur HF, Remington Products, Thuasne, Trulife, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc,Alcare CO., LTD., Bauerfeind AG., Ottobock Healthcare, 3M Company, Mcdavid, BSN Medical, Meyer-HaakeGmbh and Aspen Medical Products, Llc



Moreover, majorly commercialization and marketing initiatives are undertaken by the key manufacturers which are providing an opportunity to the orthopedic braces and supports market growth. The following report will assist the market vendors in understanding key trends, market dynamics, and dynamics demand from end-users. The qualitative and quantitative analysis help the buyer to understand the report in detail.

● The competitive analysis of the major players enables users to understand the dynamic strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, merger & acquisitions and joint ventures of the key players

● This report also provides the SWOT analysis, portfolio analysis, capability analysis of the leading players

● Quantitative analysis of the market enables users to understand the actual facts of the market across four major regions

