Epinephrine Auto-Injector Market 2021 Industry Challenges, Top Manufacturers, Key Countries with Forecast to 2026

Epinephrine auto-injector is a medical tool used to treat anaphylaxis by administering doses of epinephrine or adrenaline. These portable devices contain a fixed dose of epinephrine and a needle that is spring-loaded that helps in delivering the medicine to the patients that suffer from anaphylaxis or severe allergic reactions. These injections are commonly used to treat life-threatening allergies caused by insect bites, medications, or stings.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the epinephrine auto-injector market include growing the incidence of allergies, rising awareness regarding allergies, technological advancements in R&D activities such as chlorofluorocarbon-free epinephrine auto-injector inhalers using hydrofluoroalkane propellants, and high demand for auto-injectors rather than traditional devices such as standard syringes. Regulatory hurdles and high costs, however, limit the market's growth.



A growing number of patient-assistance initiatives and creative product innovations by key vendors offer multiple opportunities for business growth over the forecast period.



The segmentation of the auto-injector market is made on the basis of end-user, Dosage, and age group. Following is the market segmentation:-



On the basis of the End-User: -



● Hospitals

● Clinics

● Home Based

● Others



On the basis of the Dosage: -



● 0.15 mg

● 0.3 mg

● Others



On the basis of the Age Group: -



● 0-4 Years

● 5-14 Years

● 15-24 Years

● 25-49 Years

● 50-64 Years

● Above 65 Years



On the basis of geography: -



● North America

● Asia pacific

● Europe

● Rest of World



North America dominates the market share of the epinephrine auto-injectors. This sector is flourishing in this region due to the adoption of costlier auto-injectors over the conventional injecting techniques and due to the improved healthcare infrastructure. Whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in the number of various allergies amongst people and rising awareness regarding the auto-injectors among the end-users. Here rapid growth is seen in countries like China and India.



The major players that are operating in the Epinephrine auto-injector market are Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, ALK-Abell A/S, Antares Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Impax Laboratories, Inc., Mylan N.V., Kaleo, Inc., and Lincoln Medical Centre Ltd.

Major Takeaways from the report:-



● The study offers a detailed macro-level view of the global epinephrine auto-injector market with existing developments and potential projections to elucidate imminent pockets of investment.

● The study offers information on current as well as the upcoming trends in the global auto-injector epinephrine market from 2020 to 2026, which helps in assessing the prevailing opportunities.

● This report also provides a detailed analysis of factors that restricts and drives the growth of the epinephrine auto-injector market.

● Identification of the key factors that are responsible for changing the market scenario, increase in opportunities, and the identification of the major players that are capable of influencing the market on a regional and global level have been provided in this report.

● The major market players operating in this market have been profiled in this report, and their key strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the epinephrine auto-injector market.

