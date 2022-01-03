Epinephrine Auto-Injector Market 2021 Industry Challenges, Top Manufacturers, Key Countries with Forecast to 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 02:29:42 / Comserve Inc. / -- Epinephrine auto-injector is a medical tool used to treat anaphylaxis by administering doses of epinephrine or adrenaline.
Epinephrine auto-injector is a medical tool used to treat anaphylaxis by administering doses of epinephrine or adrenaline. These portable devices contain a fixed dose of epinephrine and a needle that is spring-loaded that helps in delivering the medicine to the patients that suffer from anaphylaxis or severe allergic reactions. These injections are commonly used to treat life-threatening allergies caused by insect bites, medications, or stings.
Ask For It And Browse Full Report:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107585
Research Methodology:
The epinephrine auto-injector market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:
The major factors contributing to the growth of the epinephrine auto-injector market include growing the incidence of allergies, rising awareness regarding allergies, technological advancements in R&D activities such as chlorofluorocarbon-free epinephrine auto-injector inhalers using hydrofluoroalkane propellants, and high demand for auto-injectors rather than traditional devices such as standard syringes. Regulatory hurdles and high costs, however, limit the market's growth.
A growing number of patient-assistance initiatives and creative product innovations by key vendors offer multiple opportunities for business growth over the forecast period.
The segmentation of the auto-injector market is made on the basis of end-user, Dosage, and age group. Following is the market segmentation:-
On the basis of the End-User: -
● Hospitals
● Clinics
● Home Based
● Others
On the basis of the Dosage: -
● 0.15 mg
● 0.3 mg
● Others
On the basis of the Age Group: -
● 0-4 Years
● 5-14 Years
● 15-24 Years
● 25-49 Years
● 50-64 Years
● Above 65 Years
On the basis of geography: -
● North America
● Asia pacific
● Europe
● Rest of World
North America dominates the market share of the epinephrine auto-injectors. This sector is flourishing in this region due to the adoption of costlier auto-injectors over the conventional injecting techniques and due to the improved healthcare infrastructure. Whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in the number of various allergies amongst people and rising awareness regarding the auto-injectors among the end-users. Here rapid growth is seen in countries like China and India.
The major players that are operating in the Epinephrine auto-injector market are Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, ALK-Abell A/S, Antares Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Impax Laboratories, Inc., Mylan N.V., Kaleo, Inc., and Lincoln Medical Centre Ltd.
Ask For It And Browse Full Report:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107585
Major Takeaways from the report:-
● The study offers a detailed macro-level view of the global epinephrine auto-injector market with existing developments and potential projections to elucidate imminent pockets of investment.
● The study offers information on current as well as the upcoming trends in the global auto-injector epinephrine market from 2020 to 2026, which helps in assessing the prevailing opportunities.
● This report also provides a detailed analysis of factors that restricts and drives the growth of the epinephrine auto-injector market.
● Identification of the key factors that are responsible for changing the market scenario, increase in opportunities, and the identification of the major players that are capable of influencing the market on a regional and global level have been provided in this report.
● The major market players operating in this market have been profiled in this report, and their key strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the epinephrine auto-injector market.
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Epinephrine Auto-Injector Market 2021 Industry Challenges, Top Manufacturers, Key Countries with Forecast to 2026 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.