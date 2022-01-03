Vietnam LED Market - Size, Scope, Forecast to - 2019-2024

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 02:07:44 / Comserve Inc. / -- The introduction of LED technology in Vietnam was largely confined to its use in traffic lights and in the advertisement industry during its initial years. However, due to its outstanding advantages, it was quickly and widely employed in a number



The introduction of LED technology in Vietnam was largely confined to its use in traffic lights and in the advertisement industry during its initial years. However, due to its outstanding advantages, it was quickly and widely employed in a number of sectors, for instance, in interior and exterior decorations in various restaurants and hotels across Vietnam. LED technology is also rapidly replacing incandescent bulbs in street lighting. During 2014-2018, the Vietnam LED lights market grew at a CAGR of around 55%. The market is currently being driven by government endorsement and rapid urbanization. This report by SDKI entitled, "Vietnam LED Market Report and Forecast 2019-2024", provides a comprehensive analysis for anyone who plans to foray into the Vietnamese LED market.

Historical market trends for the Vietnam LED lights industry have been provided from 2014-2018 and forecasts have been presented till 2024. On the basis of product type, the Vietnam LED lights market has been segmented as LED Lamps and Modules and LED Fixtures. Additionally, the report has segmented the market by end-use industries: residential lighting, commercial lighting, outdoor lighting and others.

The value chain analysis of the Vietnam LED lights industry, encompassing all the activities such as procurement, manufacturing, sales and distribution, has also been covered in this report. Furthermore, the study assesses the market based on Porter's five forces model, which evaluates the level of competition in the market by analyzing factors such as bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat from substitutes and new entrants. A thorough evaluation of the Competitive Landscape of the Vietnam LED industry has also been provided. Some of the key players in this market include Dien Quang, Rang Dong and Philips.

This report provides an exhaustive insight for setting-up and running an LED, LED module and LED based fixture (street light) manufacturing plant. Factors such as land requirement, construction requirement, raw material requirement, labour requirement, machinery requirement, manufacturing process, utility requirement, total capital investment, total operating costs, prices, income projections, expenditure projections, profit margins, net present value, return on investment, payback period, etc. have been comprehensively covered in this report.

The following are the key questions answered by this report:

What are the market trends for the vietnam LED lighting market?

What are the major types of LED lights? Which are the most popular?

What are the key application areas for LED lights?

Who are the key manufacturers in the Vietnam LED lights market?

What are the land and construction requirements to start an LED, LED module and LED based fixture (street light) manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements to start an LED, LED module and LED based fixture (street light) manufacturing plant?

How is LED priced? What are the profit margins at various stages of the supply chain?

What is the total capital investment required to start an LED, LED module and LED based fixture (street light)manufacturing plant?

What are the running costs of an LED, LED module and LED based fixture (street light) manufacturing plant?

How much revenue can an LED, LED module and LED based fixture (street light) manufacturing plant generate?

In order to prepare this research report, SDKI conducted face to face and telephonic interviews with numerous industry participants in the LED lights industry. They included manufacturers, distributors, end users, consultants, marketing professionals, researchers, etc. Primary research accounted for the bulk of the research efforts, complemented by an extensive secondary research. Secondary sources included annual reports, press releases, books, journals, white papers, newspapers, magazines, government sources and various proprietary databases.

SDKI uses its comprehensive database of macroeconomic and industry specific data to produce its market forecasts. The initial baseline forecast is produced with the most recent market data. After an initial baseline forecast, all future macroeconomic and sector-specific events and assumptions are taken into account to generate the final forecast.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Reasearch Methodology and Market Definitions

1.2 Introduction

1.3 Report Summary

Chapter 2 Global LED Lighting Market: Industry Overview

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Market Breakup by Region

2.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

2.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

2.5 Key Players

2.6 Market Outlook

Chapter 3 Vietnam Lighting Market

3.1 Market Trends

3.2 Market Breakup by End-Use

3.3 Market Breakup by Technology

3.4 Key Players

3.5 Market Outlook

Chapter 4 Vietnam LED Lighting Market

4.1 Key Factors Driving the LED Lighting Industry in Vietnam

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Market Breakup By Product Type

4.3.1 LED Lamps and Modules

4.3.2 LED Fixtures

4.4 Market Breakup By End-Use

4.4.1 Residential Lighting

4.4.2 Commercial Lighting

4.4.3 Outdoor Lighting

4.4.4 Others

